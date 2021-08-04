Waco City Secretary Esmeralda Hudson to retire

After 15 years of helping Waco residents navigate the inner workings of city government, Waco City Secretary Esmeralda Hudson plans to retire at the end of February.
Hudson was appointed to the position in 2014 after eight years as assistant city secretary.
Waco City Council members, who all had to file to run for their positions through Hudson’s office, thanked and congratulated her during their meeting Tuesday. Hudson will stay on until the city hires a replacement and will assist with the transition.
“Whether it’s through your volunteer work throughout the city or your professional work, your kindness always shines through,” Mayor Dillon Meek said. “Whether it’s that someone has lost a family member, someone is sick in the hospital or going through a hard time, you make sure that person receives compassion.”
Recently, Hudson served on the city’s census committee, a position she held twice as long as she expected after the census effort was extended because of COVID-19’s interference.
Hudson said she is especially proud of her role in advancing the city’s technological resources, going from handwritten records and Excel spreadsheets to online open records requests and digital signatures over the last eight years. She said there are not many resources to support those changes for local governments.
“I’d hoped to tackle the project of getting all of our historical records preserved and digitally implemented so it’s faster for us to find historical information, but I’m going to be here forever if I do that,” Hudson said during an interview Tuesday.
Hudson said she plans to stay active in the community but wants to take her career in a different direction.
“My husband and I have a very entrepreneurial spirit, and being in city government and seeing the importance of being a Hispanic female business leader in the community, I know it’s something I’ve always cheered on and I just feel like I need to do it myself and lead the way,” she said.
Hudson said she wants to keep finding ways to help Hispanic Waco residents get more involved with local government and help them navigate the system the same way she did as city secretary.