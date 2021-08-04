Waco City Secretary Esmeralda Hudson to retire

After 15 years of helping Waco residents navigate the inner workings of city government, Waco City Secretary Esmeralda Hudson plans to retire at the end of February.

Hudson was appointed to the position in 2014 after eight years as assistant city secretary.

Waco City Council members, who all had to file to run for their positions through Hudson’s office, thanked and congratulated her during their meeting Tuesday. Hudson will stay on until the city hires a replacement and will assist with the transition.

“Whether it’s through your volunteer work throughout the city or your professional work, your kindness always shines through,” Mayor Dillon Meek said. “Whether it’s that someone has lost a family member, someone is sick in the hospital or going through a hard time, you make sure that person receives compassion.”

Recently, Hudson served on the city’s census committee, a position she held twice as long as she expected after the census effort was extended because of COVID-19’s interference.