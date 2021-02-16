Waco confirms new police chief, 1st Black woman to hold role

Waco City Council Member Jim Holmes said Victorian’s resume was “outstanding,” and said her experience on various task forces and in various divisions was especially impressive.

“You’ve been in the trenches, Chief Victorian,” Holmes said. “We’ve very fortunate and happy that you have made the decision to come to Waco.”

Council Member Andrea Barefield said Victorian’s experience with Houston’s community policing measures will be especially important to Waco’s efforts to form its own program.

“As city manager Ford mentioned, your commitment to innovation and ability to have already walked so many of the pathways of departments within PD, it was incredibly clear and galvanizing for the direction we want to go in our city with policing,” Barefield said.

She said Alice Pollard, who passed away in 2019 and was the first Black woman to serve as a Waco police officer, would be proud to see Victorian take the position. Former Sgt. Sherri Swinson, the first Black woman to hold the rank in Waco, also deserves credit, she said.