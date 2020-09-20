Waco considers extending program that has supported 200 small business

“My work is hands-on. I can't sell what I do online,” Arias said. “My clients come to me for therapeutic needs, not so much for relaxation. I felt like I was abandoning them.”

Arias said her biggest expense besides rent is cleaning supplies. She said she is coming close to recovering financially, and about 85% of her clients have returned. She said she does not think the profession could weather another shutdown on the scale of this spring's.

"But I would like to think the other shutdown taught us to fight for our profession,” Arias said. “We would band together and write to whomever necessary. We are more than just a ‘me day.’ Most of our clients are seeing us to avoid surgeries, ease pain and help just get through day to day.”

ShaRhonda Stuart, owner and sole stylist at Exposed Hair and Lash Lounge, opened her salon in January after 30 years of experience as a hair stylist. Two months later, she shut down in compliance with state law, and applied for a $1,679 grant she received in July.

“When it hit, it was just like ‘What do you do? What am I going to do?’” Stuart said. “The small business recovery loan was great for me, because it allowed me to pay two months of my rent.”