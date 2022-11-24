Waco contractors vie for Cameron Park Zoo hospital, education center project

Two Waco general contractors submitted bids to build a new veterinary hospital and education center for Cameron Park Zoo, the second project in a three-part expansion partially funded by voter-approved bonds.

Bids for the project came in right on the city's moving target, with a $14.9 million bid from John W. Erwin General Contractor and a $15 million bid from Mazanec Construction. The chosen firm will build the new facilities near the Fourth Street entrance to the zoo's main parking lot, and the facilities are expected to be ready for use by summer 2024, according to city documents.

The veterinary hospital will have a surgery suite, treatment rooms, and indoor and outdoor holding rooms for animal recovery. It will replace the zoo's current veterinary facilities housed in its commissary building. The education center will have four multipurpose classrooms and staff offices. A flexible layout will allow the space to be rented out for receptions and conferences. In the leadup to the bond election, Director Johnny Binder said the zoo was providing educational programs to 26,000 schoolchildren annually in a building "the size of a typical master bedroom in a home."

The upcoming construction project does not automatically go to the low bidder in this case. A city review committee will grade the bids on a scale from 1 to 100 and recommend the bid with the higher score for approval by the Waco City Council during an upcoming meeting, said Kasey Gamblin, a purchasing agent for the city.

The scoring criteria include up to 70 points for "The proposed pricing and/or identified fees," 10 for "The proposed duration," 10 for "Experience with projects of similar size and type (Contractor, Subcontractors)," 5 for "Experience of proposed Superintendent," and 5 for "Proposer’s reputation (Contractor and Subcontractors)."

Voters approved a $14.5 million bond in 2019 for a trio of zoo projects, including the veterinary and education center. When officials pitched the bond and voters approved it, officials estimated the expansion would cost a total of $15.3 million, highlighted by a new $4 million African penguin exhibit and an $8.3 million veterinary and education complex.

By the time work started in August last year on the first and smallest of the bond projects, replacement of the zoo's hoofstock barn, the cost had risen to $766,000, more than double the initial estimate.

Earlier in this year, the city of Waco approved spending an extra $3.35 million on the zoo projects, and asked McLennan County and the Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society to do the same to cover revised estimates for the two main projects. At the time, officials pegged the veterinary complex at $15 million and the penguin exhibit at between $6 million and $8 million, depending on whether the contract includes new restrooms and a smaller black-footed cat exhibit.

The overall cost estimate for the projects stands at $22 million to $25 million.

McLennan County did not directly approve spending to cover the overrun. But it agreed in September to pay off a 30-year obligation to the city in a $3.9 million lump sum and noted a potential city use for the money would be to cover zoo expenses. The initial 30-year deal, tied to the taxes generated by the Sandy Creek power plant in Riesel after the city paid for power lines to support it, was not expected to reach its cap of $21 million by the time it would have expired in 20 more years.