Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau chief resigns

Todd Bertka, director of the Waco Convention Center and Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau, has resigned his position after two years on the job.
Bertka, whose efforts in the past year were hamstrung by pandemic-related event cancellations, hotel closures and stay-at-home orders, said in a letter of resignation that he will be pursuing new "career opportunities."
Bertka's letter said his resignation was effective Feb. 15, but in an email addressed to the "Waco Convention Center Team" and obtained by the Tribune-Herald, Bertka tells city employees he will be serving until March 17 in a "special assignments capacity" with the city manager's office.
Bertka sent the same email to the Tribune-Herald but would not answer questions about why he resigned or about his future.
"My experience with the Waco Convention Center and Visitors Bureau, Hospitality and Community partners, City staff and City Council have been completely rewarding and has helped to shape my career path," Bertka wrote in the resignation letter. "I am extremely proud of the many accomplishments our team has achieved in these two years. And I thank you for the leadership and guidance you have provided me during this time as well."
Bertka came to the Convention and Visitors Bureau during a time of transformation. The Waco City Council in the summer of 2018 approved a new leadership structure that included the creation of a Waco Convention Center and Visitors Bureau Commission made up of representatives from the city, the county, the Greater Waco Sports Commission, the local tourism industry and cultural arts groups.
Mayor Dillon Meek declined to discuss Bertka's abrupt resignation, calling the situation a personnel matter and referring questions to Waco City Manager Bradley Ford.
Ford also declined to answer questions about Bertka's resignation other that to say Bertka will be working with the city for the next few weeks.
"We at the city, like many businesses or public entities, don’t get into matters like that," Ford said. "At this point, I am focused on recruiting a new director to lead the organization forward."
The Tribune-Herald filed an open records request with the city Sunday but has not yet received the entirety of its request. The city provided a copy of Bertka's resignation letter to the Tribune-Herald on Tuesday in partial response to the request, but city officials said they still are processing other documents covered under the Public Information Act request.
City Council Member Andrea Barefield, Sports Commission Director Tom Hill and Creative Waco Director Fiona Bond, all members of the Waco Convention Center and Visitors Bureau Commission, said they either were unaware of Bertka's resignation or were not familiar with the circumstances of his resignation. Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo CEO Wes Allison, also a commission member, and several city employees who worked with Bertka did not return phone messages from the Tribune-Herald.
"We owe Todd Bertka our deep appreciation as a community," Bond said. "During his time as director of the Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau, he has made some really significant innovations that put Waco in a great position to grow its identity as a destination. No one could have foreseen the incredibly difficult turn of events that has decimated the entire tourism and hospitality industry, and I think those pressures have understandably prompted Todd to re-evaluate his priorities and next steps. His expertise will be greatly missed, and we wish him and family every blessing going forward."
Before moving to Waco, Bertka held similar positions in Virginia, South Carolina, Hawaii and Indiana.