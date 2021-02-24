Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau chief resigns

Todd Bertka, director of the Waco Convention Center and Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau, has resigned his position after two years on the job.

Bertka, whose efforts in the past year were hamstrung by pandemic-related event cancellations, hotel closures and stay-at-home orders, said in a letter of resignation that he will be pursuing new "career opportunities."

Bertka's letter said his resignation was effective Feb. 15, but in an email addressed to the "Waco Convention Center Team" and obtained by the Tribune-Herald, Bertka tells city employees he will be serving until March 17 in a "special assignments capacity" with the city manager's office.

Bertka sent the same email to the Tribune-Herald but would not answer questions about why he resigned or about his future.

"My experience with the Waco Convention Center and Visitors Bureau, Hospitality and Community partners, City staff and City Council have been completely rewarding and has helped to shape my career path," Bertka wrote in the resignation letter. "I am extremely proud of the many accomplishments our team has achieved in these two years. And I thank you for the leadership and guidance you have provided me during this time as well."