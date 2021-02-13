Waco could finalize police chief pick Tuesday, would be 1st Black woman in role

With a Waco City Council vote Tuesday, Houston Assistant Police Chief Sheryl Victorian is expected to become the first woman and first Black person to serve Waco as police chief.
Waco City Manager Bradley Ford said he recommended Victorian for the position because of her 28 years of experience, her background in community policing and her academic credentials.
“I knew if I left Houston I would want to go to an agency where I felt like I could have direct influence on the community, direct influence on my officers, positive daily contacts with the community,” Victorian said. “(Houston is) big, and it’s hard to do that on a day-to-day basis.”
Victorian has a doctorate in administration of justice from Texas Southern University, a master’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Houston-Downtown, and a bachelor’s degree in public affairs from Texas Southern University. She is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
“I’ve always had aspirations of becoming chief,” Victorian said. “I didn’t want to stop at assistant chief. Being able to have that direct influence on my officers and on the community, to have a role with that influence, is something I’ve always wanted to do.”
Victorian first joined the Houston Police Department in 1993 and started patrolling the Sunnyside neighborhood, a historically Black area where she grew up. She said it helped to get her start working in a neighborhood where people knew and trusted her.
“In the event that I had to arrest somebody, people who already knew you knew that you were doing it because you were doing your job,” Victorian said. “It was also good to see friendly faces.”
She said her big-picture approach to policing has evolved since she started.
“I wholeheartedly value prevention and intervention over apprehension,” Victorian said. “When I first became a police officer I was all about putting bad guys in jail, I was on the streets. As I matured into my career and started promoting, I started realizing we couldn’t arrest our way out of everything.”
While working as an undercover officer, she watched people she arrested get trapped in a cycle of imprisonment. She said she still believed in the work she was doing but started to see the value in preventative measures like community policing.
“You start hearing some of the stories and seeing their background,” Victorian said. “You start thinking, OK well this person has a job. Now they’re going to jail. Now they’re going to lose their job, become a part of the system, and may not ever be able to get another job. Now they’re trying to hustle because they can’t really provide for themselves or their family.”
When she became a commander, she started pushing community involvement. Officers would attend school events, hold Christmas parties and run youth programs in corporation with University of Houston Clear Lake.
“Any events going on in the community, our officers were involved in those events. I attended events and I thought our presence was kind of needed in the community to kind of bridge the gap between the police and the community,” Victorian said. “Of course, this was before George Floyd. We’re catching youth before they enter into the system, before they make that bad decision, giving them the opportunity to succeed.”
Her dissertation, an exploratory study on use of stun guns in nine Texas cities, tried to determine whether officers used their firearms less often and whether officers were injured less often after adopting the nonlethal device.
She was able to determine officer-involved shootings did decrease in those nine departments, but there was very little information to go on in 2013 and not much research on the subject. Some of the departments she requested information from had not even adopted the devices yet, and some were only piloting the devices.
“A lot of the data I generated couldn’t be generalized to other Texas cities because Taser use was so minimal,” Victorian said.
Sunnyside was named one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in America by Neighborhoodscout.com in 2019. She said the area has taken a turn in the last five to seven years.
“It wasn’t always that way,” Victorian said. “But the area is a cause for concern for us, the amount of violent crime in that area. There’s still a lot of decent people living there, parents raising children, grandparents raising their grandchildren and residents that have been there for years.”
Back in Waco, city leaders selected Victorian after effectively a second search to replace former Chief Ryan Holt.
After naming a group of finalists in June, city leaders decided not to make a hire at the time and to restart the search process from scratch with more opportunities for community input. Longtime Waco police leader Frank Gentsch started serving as acting chief after Holt took a job as assistant city manager in February 2020, and Gentsch was later named interim chief, though he did not seek the job on a permanent basis.
The initial search came amid a summer of nationwide protests and unrest in response to police killings of Black people, including the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis that has led to second-degree murder and manslaughter charges against a former officer. The second search process for Waco's new chief brought in a panel of community members who interviewed candidates. The city named four top candidates, including Victorian, a month ago.
City council members Hector Sabido and Kelly Palmer expressed support for Victorian's pick as the lone finalist.
“I think her experience as well as her academic achievement just make her a great fit for Waco,” Sabido said.
He said the decision to restart the police chief hiring process last year was a good one, and said he intends to vote to confirm Victorian as chief.
“Her being African-American, her being female, is going to give many young girls a positive outlook on what they can accomplish in life,” Sabido said. “There’s just so many positives of her accepting the job offer.”
In a Facebook post, Palmer said Victorian spoke about complex policing issues during her interviews.
“She is nuanced, wise and addresses challenges thoughtfully and strategically,” Palmer wrote. “She spoke of prioritizing relationships of trust, accountability, and transparency between law enforcement and our community.”
If confirmed, Victorian said she, her Labrador, Shelby, and her Rottweiler, Roxie, will move to Waco by next month.