Waco could finalize police chief pick Tuesday, would be 1st Black woman in role

“Any events going on in the community, our officers were involved in those events. I attended events and I thought our presence was kind of needed in the community to kind of bridge the gap between the police and the community,” Victorian said. “Of course, this was before George Floyd. We’re catching youth before they enter into the system, before they make that bad decision, giving them the opportunity to succeed.”

Her dissertation, an exploratory study on use of stun guns in nine Texas cities, tried to determine whether officers used their firearms less often and whether officers were injured less often after adopting the nonlethal device.

She was able to determine officer-involved shootings did decrease in those nine departments, but there was very little information to go on in 2013 and not much research on the subject. Some of the departments she requested information from had not even adopted the devices yet, and some were only piloting the devices.

“A lot of the data I generated couldn’t be generalized to other Texas cities because Taser use was so minimal,” Victorian said.

Sunnyside was named one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in America by Neighborhoodscout.com in 2019. She said the area has taken a turn in the last five to seven years.