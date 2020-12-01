Waco council approves $3.9 million bid for simplified Washington Avenue two-way project

The conversion of Washington Avenue to a two-way street is moving forward with a simpler design, cutting more than $1 million from the cost.
The project to convert the road to two-way traffic from North Fifth Street to North 18th Street hit a snag over the summer after the lowest bid came in at $5.2 million, about $700,000 more than expected. Walker Partners then changed the design to have traditional bike lanes, rather than a two-way bike lane divided from car traffic by a raised median, and the city rebid the project. The Waco City Council voted Tuesday to accept a $3.9 million bid in the second round from Big Creek Construction.
In addition to cutting out the cost of a raised median, the traditional bike lanes allow for simpler, more familiar intersections along the stretch.
Council Member Jim Holmes said Franklin Avenue and Washington Avenue as a pair are especially important to traffic flow in the area. The city also has longer-term plans to convert Franklin to two-way traffic. Holmes said two-way streets are “stickier,” or attract and retain visitors for longer, which helps businesses.
“(I’ve been) watching Austin Avenue fill up over the years, become more commercial and have more walking traffic and hoping the same thing can happen on Franklin and Washington,” Holmes said.
He said the city initially reexamined Washington Avenue because its pavement had deteriorated, and the street earned pavement index score of 47 out of 100. The city is trying to raise its overall pavement score to 70.
“After that, bells and whistles started getting added to it and the cost went up,” Holmes said of Washington Avenue. “I think this is back to the basic … the minimal cost to taxpayers.”
Mayor Dillon Meek said he is particularly excited for the project, which was one of the first he discussed when he joined the city council five years ago.
“Ultimately, I think the goal is the safety that comes from the two-way conversion and then also the business support that comes from the two-way conversion,” Meek said. “I know the merchants are going to be very happy with that.”
Council members also discussed the possibility of adding new landscaping and lighting to add to Washington's appeal for pedestrians. Council Member Kelly Palmer asked if the downtown Public Improvement District or the Tax Increment Financing Zone fund could contribute to beautification work on Washington.
“As someone who lives on Washington Avenue and works on Washington Avenue I’ve watched many a tourist head the wrong way down the one-way street, so I’m excited to see the direction change. … I love the idea of reaching out to some of these other stakeholders in the area to engage in some of that beautification,” Palmer said.
Public Works Capital Program Manager Jim Reed said the city is also hoping for federal grant money to support that work, and he would be in favor of preparing a master plan for the area.
“From an aesthetic standpoint, we’re really not sure what to do with it,” Reed said. “We try to use our best judgement, we try to reach out to stakeholders, but we never touch everybody like a master plan would do.”
In an interview after the council meeting, Reed said beatification touches like landscaping and lighting likely would have to be part of a second project that encompasses all of Washington Avenue. He said the ongoing Elm Avenue project is an example of a fully realized beautification project, and it took grants, collaboration across departments and money from multiple sources.
In the meantime, Washington Avenue will remain open during most of the two-way conversion project, with major disruptions more likely toward the end of the work, Reed said. Work is slated to wrap up in spring 2022. Columbus Avenue should serve as an alternative for anyone wanting to avoid the construction, he said.
