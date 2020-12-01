Waco council approves $3.9 million bid for simplified Washington Avenue two-way project

“After that, bells and whistles started getting added to it and the cost went up,” Holmes said of Washington Avenue. “I think this is back to the basic … the minimal cost to taxpayers.”

Mayor Dillon Meek said he is particularly excited for the project, which was one of the first he discussed when he joined the city council five years ago.

“Ultimately, I think the goal is the safety that comes from the two-way conversion and then also the business support that comes from the two-way conversion,” Meek said. “I know the merchants are going to be very happy with that.”

Council members also discussed the possibility of adding new landscaping and lighting to add to Washington's appeal for pedestrians. Council Member Kelly Palmer asked if the downtown Public Improvement District or the Tax Increment Financing Zone fund could contribute to beautification work on Washington.

“As someone who lives on Washington Avenue and works on Washington Avenue I’ve watched many a tourist head the wrong way down the one-way street, so I’m excited to see the direction change. … I love the idea of reaching out to some of these other stakeholders in the area to engage in some of that beautification,” Palmer said.