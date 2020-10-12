Waco council candidate with felony conviction ineligible to serve

Waco City Secretary Esmeralda Hudson said city officials take candidates' words on whether they meet eligibility requirements for office "at face value" since the application is sworn under oath. The city does not check residency requirements or a candidate's criminal history, she said.

Swearing under oath that the information on the application is true when it is not could subject Gober to a new criminal charge, officials said.

While Gober is ineligible to serve, ballots for the Nov. 3 elections that include his name have been printed. More than 10,000 mail-in ballots have been sent out and about 5,000 already have been returned.

The oath Gober signed says he is eligible to hold office under the constitution and laws of this state and that he has not been finally convicted of a felony for which he has not been pardoned or had his full rights of citizenship restored by other official action.

Gober said Monday he has not bee pardoned by the governor but he has had his voting rights restored. The right to vote does not make convicted felons eligible to hold office, officials said.

Gober submitted the application on Jan. 15, three weeks before he was indicted on a state jail felony charge of theft of less than $2,500 with two or more prior theft convictions.