The Waco City Council rejected the Cameron Park Neighborhood Association’s attempt to expand the Brazos River Corridor District, unsure of the expansion’s benefit to the zoning overlay’s original purpose of protecting the Brazos River. The council upheld new requirements for tree planting and downward-facing lights on first reading of the ordinance amendment during its meeting Tuesday.

The neighborhood has long scrutinized development plans for a 36-acre, 151-unit residential subdivision bordering Cameron Park, and the expansion denied Tuesday would have included the new development.

Conversations began in 2021 when the Cameron Park Neighborhood Association decided it wanted consistent development standards for the neighborhood, and members first suggested a neighborhood overlay, city Planning Director Clint Peters said.

The official request from the neighborhood association came in April 2022, followed by a first draft that included limitations for the amount of impermeable ground cover allowed on each lot. The Waco Plan Commission considered the ordinance in February, then approved the expansion and new requirements without impervious cover restrictions in April with a 7-2 vote. The city council has final say over Plan Commission recommendations.

The Brazos River Corridor District, created in 1986, was the first of the city's six overlay districts and it was meant to protect the natural character of the river while steering development to be consistent with it. The district extends along the Brazos River up to where 19th Street crosses the Bosque River, touching all council districts except District 3, Peters said.

The ordinance amendment removes tree planting exemptions for single-family residences and requires downward-facing lights meant to increase pedestrian safety without disturbing migratory wildlife.

The new requirements are triggered for new construction or when substantial renovations on a property reach a certain percentage of that property’s total value, Peters said.

Because its platting process is underway, the residential development next to Cameron Park would have been grandfathered into the overlay requirements, “but they still have concerns about what it could lead to in the future,” Peters said.

Council Member Andrea Barefield said during Tuesday's meeting that it makes sense to tighten up the language in the ordinance, but she knows from attending neighborhood association meetings and through communication with constituents there are people in the proposed expansion area who are concerned about their ability to renovate or develop their properties under the overlay's requirements.

During the public hearing Tuesday, many of the same Cameron Park residents who spoke in favor of the overlay at the Plan Commission meeting shared their sentiments, including Neighborhood Association President Jeannine McMeans.

McMeans said the expansion of the overlay allows for greater consistency in the neighborhood. She said the park, river, neighborhood and neighboring businesses share “the treasured topography” where the Blackland Prairies meet the Texas Hill Country.

“And so it’s a very unique area requiring vigilance and a long view whenever you’re making any plan or development decision which might impact Waco’s natural and priceless gem,” she said.

The extension does not change much, McMeans said, referring to an earlier quote from Barefield. The extension would only continue the council’s careful steering of development in the area in a way that protects the area’s environmental character, she said.

“For clarity, Clint, and contextually, when my residents east of the river asked would this overlay make change for them, I said ‘no, it would not,’” Barefield said in reference to McMeans’ quote. “So if we’re going to quote me we’re going to quote me in context.”

Three other residents, each already living in the unexpanded overlay, spoke in favor of the ordinance amendment. They said the Brazos River overlay once encapsulated the whole park, before it was expanded in 2020, and that expanding the overlay would protect Cameron Park. They said it would ensure development along 18th and 19th streets would be consistent with the area’s natural beauty as well as homes already in the Cameron Park neighborhood.

Scott James, representing Shane Turner, Cody Turner and Todd Behringer under their development company, spoke again in opposition to the overlay's expansion. James said the corridor overlay is meant to protect the Brazos River, not the Cameron Park neighborhood.

James said the area proposed for expansion is already the widest part of the corridor, and there have been no environmental studies done in the corridor to back up the proponents’ environmental concerns, questioning the true intent of the overlay expansion.

“What’s really going on here, it’s some folks in certain neighborhoods wanting to try to make the other neighborhoods be like them, and that’s not an appropriate use of this ordinance,” he said. “I don’t think anyone is objecting to approve the revisions … but as far as expanding this to neighborhoods all the way over on 19th Street, where is the data to support that?”

Dan Prescott, who lives in the area that would have been taken in by the expansion, said he is opposed to expansion. He said the expansion was initiated by a small group who already reside in the overlay, and their intentions were to protect their own property values and keep certain groups of people out of the neighborhood.

“If the requirements in the BROC are good ones, why extend them only to the 50-or-so blocks in the proposed expansion area? Why not all of Waco?” Prescott said. “If we want to be added to the overlay, let us ask for it. Don’t impose it on us from the outside.”

Council Member Jim Holmes said modifying the requirements of the existing overlay makes sense, but the council should “be conscious about overuse of overlays and be careful about how we treat and expand them.”

Barefield said the neighborhood association's boundaries were expanded in 2021, changing the neighborhood's character and likely prompting the overlay conversation.

She said the council and city staff have already made provisions to protect the river and Cameron Park, but expanding the overlay does not completely reflect the overlay’s intention.

“But to be clear, this is the river overlay, and not the park overlay, and I think that’s where we run into the crisis,” Barefield said. “I understand there are parts that are adjacent, but I’m afraid that if we do this in this way and we expand this overlay, what will happen on down the road? I don’t want to open and make an unintended consequence that we have to adjust and adapt for later.”

The council voted on first reading to amend the overlay within its existing boundaries with new requirements, 6-0.