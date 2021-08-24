Waco council may more than triple members' stipends, to $1,650 a month

Next year’s city budget could raise stipends for Waco City Council members from $500 a month to $1,650 a month.
Waco’s city council members and mayor are considered volunteers, but they receive a stipend to cover the cost of expenses related to the job. During a Tuesday morning Budget and Audit Committee meeting, council members said raising the stipend would hopefully help people in lower paying and more demanding jobs afford the time commitment elected office requires.
“Our constituents can reach us 24/7, and they do,” Council Member Jim Holmes said.
The rest of the council laughed and agreed.
In a follow-up interview, Holmes said the council has not increased the stipend since 2016, when members voted to move it from $350 to $500. A draft of next year’s proposed budget released last month included a proposed monthly stipend of $2,100.
City staff compared Waco’s council stipend to that of 25 peer cities closest to Waco in size and general fund budget, with 12 being small and 12 being larger. Holmes said stipends range from $500 to $2,500 a year, and the new proposed increase to $1,650 would move Waco from the 30th percentile to somewhere between 50th and 75th percentile of peer cities.
He said he makes himself available 24/7 but logs 30 to 40 hours a week on city business or researching issues.
“It seems more than when I got on council five years ago. The city is growing like crazy,” Holmes said. “There’s a lot of great people in Waco. We want to make it equitable for all people if they want to serve.”
During the meeting, Council Member Andrea Barefield joked that the work involved with being on council can feel like an “illicit affair” at the expense of members' employers. She later clarified that she meant their employers have to be very understanding to allow them to attend meetings in the middle of the day and duck out to take phone calls multiple times a week.
“At any point I’d be willing to point out what my calendar looks like and dare you to find a better way of doing it, because I don’t know one,” Barefield said.
She said she does not believe Waco requires a full-time employed council yet, but could easily reach that level.
Barefield said the higher stipend is intended to make sure people who would otherwise like to serve are not turned away because of the hours required and related expenses.
“That’s not necessarily fair, and I think the way business has evolved … when we as a city did this and our city fathers made these decisions, they were at different places in their lives,” Barefield said.
Council Member Kelly Palmer said half the people on the council, Mayor Dillon Meek, Barefield and herself, had to change careers to be able to run and serve.
“I was yelled at for an hour at a neighborhood meeting yesterday and get emails from anti-vaxxers who think I’m the Antichrist on a regular basis,” Palmer said. “We also get lots of lovely emails, but there is a time and energy cost, (time) away from our families and loved ones in order to serve.”
Council Member Josh Borderud said he considers the proposed increase to be “on the leading edge” compared to Waco’s peer cities and a reasonable increase.
City staff will bring back a resolution to enact the stipend increase at the next Budget and Audit Committee meeting. One is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 14, though a special meeting could be called sooner.
Economic development fund
In other business Tuesday, the council discussed plans to increase the city’s annual contribution to the Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp. from $3 million to $3.25 million. The fund, with equal contributions from the city and McLennan County, provides grants to businesses to encourage them to add or expand operations in Waco. The $500,000 funding boost is already in McLennan County's proposed budget for next year, which would mean $6.5 million heading to the fund.
Palmer said she supports the increase as long as the city requires more of incoming businesses. Some existing requirements include a minimum full-time wage of $15 per hour, a certain number of full-time positions with benefits or a certain number of employees living in city limits.
Palmer suggested asking more of incoming industries, either in the form of contributions to or connections with local organizations that help develop Waco’s workforce or working with local nonprofits. Palmer also suggested raising the number of employees who need to live within city limits.
“Just get a little bit more bang for our buck, particularly for our lower income residents that are paying this as much as anyone else is,” Palmer said.
Barefield said requiring incoming businesses to participate in local job fairs could also ensure as many people as possible have a chance to learn about and apply for job openings.