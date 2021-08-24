Waco council may more than triple members' stipends, to $1,650 a month

“It seems more than when I got on council five years ago. The city is growing like crazy,” Holmes said. “There’s a lot of great people in Waco. We want to make it equitable for all people if they want to serve.”

During the meeting, Council Member Andrea Barefield joked that the work involved with being on council can feel like an “illicit affair” at the expense of members' employers. She later clarified that she meant their employers have to be very understanding to allow them to attend meetings in the middle of the day and duck out to take phone calls multiple times a week.

“At any point I’d be willing to point out what my calendar looks like and dare you to find a better way of doing it, because I don’t know one,” Barefield said.

She said she does not believe Waco requires a full-time employed council yet, but could easily reach that level.

Barefield said the higher stipend is intended to make sure people who would otherwise like to serve are not turned away because of the hours required and related expenses.

“That’s not necessarily fair, and I think the way business has evolved … when we as a city did this and our city fathers made these decisions, they were at different places in their lives,” Barefield said.