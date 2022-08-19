 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waco Council Member Andrea Barefield faces city lawsuit over unpaid property taxes

The city of Waco has an ongoing lawsuit against City Council Member Andrea Jackson Barefield over $95,000 in unpaid taxes and penalties on the home she lives in and partially owns.

No tax payments on the duplex near Cameron Park have been made since 2013, according to records from the McLennan County Tax Assessor-Collector's Office. The Jackson Family Limited Partnership owns the house, and Barefield and one other family member own the partnership. The city filed suit Oct. 25 against the partnership and Barefield.

Barefield, who has represented District 1 on the city council since 2018, listed one side of the duplex as her address when she filed for her most recent election.

Andrea Barefield

Barefield

Barefield said Tuesday that her attorneys were "working something out" on the unpaid taxes, but did not mention that the city had served a lawsuit in October.

Asked Thursday about overdue taxes on the property, Waco City Attorney Jennifer Richie said the city already had filed a lawsuit.

According to tax office records, with the 2021 assessment being about $9,900, plus about $43,000 of previously unpaid taxes and about $41,000 in penalties and interest, Barefield and Tammie Jackson Perry, the other owner of the family partnership, owe a total of about $95,000 on the property. The records also show tax bills are sent to Perry in Frisco.

From 2014 forward, tax records show no payments on property taxes for the duplex. Barefield moved into the home in 2015.

Barefiled said her mother, former Waco Mayor Mae Jackson, formed the family partnership before her untimely death in 2005. The title to the house and the lawsuit documents indicate two surviving shareholders in the family partnership: Perry and Barefield.

Mae Jackson built the house around 1999, the year before she herself was elected as District 1 council member. Jackson was serving as Waco mayor when she died in February 2005.

County records show regular tax payments on the duplex continued all the way through 2013, after Jackson’s death while her widower, Dillard Huddleston, lived there.

The Jackson Family Limited Partnership is listed as No. 8 on the McLennan County Tax Assessor-Collector's Office list of largest delinquent accounts in McLennan County, excluding properties already foreclosed and in the name of a public entity and properties with a legal deferral. The Tribune-Herald learned of Barefield's association with the delinquency when researching the county's top delinquent accounts.

The city hires the law firm McCreary, Veselka, Bragg & Allen for tax collection lawsuits, and Robert Meyers, an attorney with the firm, filed suit in Waco’s 170th State District Court on Oct. 25 against the Jackson Family Limited Partnership over the duplex where Barefiled lives, along with a vacant lot adjacent to the home.

Asserting the unpaid taxes and liens for the taxes, the suit asks for foreclosure against the property and personal judgments against Barefield and Perry for the amount of the unpaid taxes, penalties, interest, attorney’s fees and other legally allowable costs.

Meyers did not return phone calls from the Tribune-Herald seeking comment on the lawsuit involving Barefield and on other tax lawsuits his firm has filed over the past 12 months for the city.

Barefield said by email Friday that the lawsuit had been answered. Court records show it was answered with a general denial about a month after it was filed.

Barefield and Perry’s attorney, Pamela Carroll, filed a general denial of all claims in the city’s suit on Nov. 29. Barefield and Perry asked the 170th State District Court to enter a judgment that the city and the school district take no property and do not collect the assessed taxes, interest or penalties.

Their denial asked for the city and the school district to pay their “attorney’s fees and all other relief” to which they are entitled.

The city countered with a series of 18 questions asking Barefield and Perry to show the ownership of the family partnership, the ownership of the duplex property, what tax payments they have made, and whether anyone has lived there or used the property as collateral in a loan. The city served Barefield and Perry with the questions three times: on Jan. 18, Feb. 28 and March 18.

The court issued an order June 9 to compel Barefield, Perry and their attorney to respond to the questions.

The Tribune-Herald posed similar questions to Barefield and her attorney this week by phone and email. Perry could not be reached.

Barefield’s only response was a statement that responsibilities and ownership within the partnership have changed over the years and that resolution is near.

“This resolution will offer immediate closure with no distractions to our community,” her statement says in part.

She also wrote that the restructuring of the partnership “does not influence my performance as a Councilmember.”

Richie, the city attorney, said normal procedures were followed to deal with the unpaid taxes on the property.

“Tax issues involving (the property) are being addressed in the normal course of business in accordance with applicable state laws,” Richie said by email Thursday.

McLennan County Tax Assessor-Collector Randy Riggs said he did not know about the lawsuit when he spoke with the Tribune-Herald by phone Aug. 10 for a story on delinquent taxpayers in McLennan County. At the time, he expressed surprise that no lawsuit had been filed on a property with no taxes paid since 2013.

Tax records the Tribune-Herald was able to locate for other city council members indicate no other tax delinquencies among them.

McLennan County top 10 delinquent property tax accounts

McLennan County Tax Assessor-Collector Randy Riggs provided a list of McLennan County properties with the most unpaid taxes.

  • Stoneriver Apartments, now known as Flats on Chapel, this property at 9821 Chapel Road shows an unpaid levy of about $176,000. Every year for the past 10 years surveyed, the Juniper Residential Management Group has paid a tax bill, but in 2020, records show an unpaid balance equal to the unpaid levy.
  • Royal Enterprises, an abandoned gas station at 2110 E. Waco Drive near Interstate 35, shows an unpaid levy of about $104,000. Owner Yakoob S. Ali has not paid a tax bill since 2003, but he paid reliably that year and each of 10 previous years, records show. Riggs said the city, the county and the school district have asked for no foreclosure, since they would then be responsible for environmental mitigation of the buried gas tanks.
  • W.H. Littles and Sons, a funeral home at 601 Ashburn St. shows an unpaid levy of about $94,000 on merchandise, supplies, equipment, vehicles and other forms of personal property. The account does not show unpaid taxes on the land or the building. Records show the last payment in 2016 toward taxes from 2010. Riggs said there is a judgement, but no one is sure that the inventory in the business is worth that, or whether the business would survive if it were seized. So, the judgement remains uncollected, he said.
  • Jones Manufacturing, a company at 640 Ruby Ave., shows an unpaid levy of about $79,000 on vehicles and merchandise. The company has two other accounts that show no balance due. On the account with the levy, the last payment was in 2021 toward tax year 2017, records show. From 2010 to 2016, the company made a payment every year.
  • Allene Elizabeth Reed shows an unpaid levy on several properties with buildings on them totaling about $65,000. Some of the properties have no active lawsuits, or active judgements. Others have lawsuits or judgements. Many show payments over the past 10 years, including last year.
  • Star Construction Services, a company at 3809 Memorial Drive, shows an unpaid levy of about $61,000 on supplies. The account does not show an unpaid levy on land or building. The company paid a tax bill this year and last year and in 2005, records show. Records also indicate two active lawsuits and one active judgement, and unpaid taxes every year except 2019, back to 2006.
  • Aalmark Roofing, a company that was at 5617 Plantation Drive, shows an unpaid levy of about $56,000 on supplies, machinery and vehicles. The account does not show any owned real property. The account shows active lawsuits in 2012 and 2018, but no active judgement. Tax records show unpaid taxes each year from 2006 to 2012, and no taxes ever paid.
  • Jackson Family Limited Partnership shows an unpaid levy of almost $55,000 on a residence. Tax records show no payments since 2013, with regular payments before that. Waco City Council Member Andrea Barefield is an owner in the partnership.
  • International Living Hope Ministry shows a headquarters in Webster an unpaid levy of about $54,000 on land and a building at 1201 East McLennan Ave. The account shows unpaid taxes in 2015 and 2021. The organization did pay taxes in 2005, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015 or in several prior years going back to 1990. Tax records show no lawsuits or judgments. Riggs said the organization lots its tax exemption and can file the paperwork to have it renewed.
  • Croft Automation LLC, a company at 1001 West Loop 340, shows an unpaid levy of about $47,000 on supplies, machinery, vehicles and other personal property. The company has no active lawsuits, but does have an active judgement from 2017, its records show. The company paid tax in 2019, and each year from 2014 through 2017, the account shows. They owe taxes from 2016 and 2017, its records show.

This list excludes properties Waco and McLennan County have already foreclosed upon, since these taxes would be paid if the property is auctioned. The list also excludes property owners with a legal deferment, such as those over 65 and those with a qualifying disability who file the necessary documents with the county.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

