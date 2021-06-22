Waco council member proposes $15 starting wage for city employees

Palmer said as one of the largest employers in Waco, raising wages would set an example to other employers.

“My hope is that if the city of Waco and a couple of other big key partners all commit to a certain dollar an hour minimum wage, then we could see this momentum garnered across the community and see other communities adopt like a $15 an hour minimum wage pledge, and that helps with our poverty levels and our average median income," Palmer said.

She said the city’s animal welfare workers are a good example of employees doing difficult, physically and emotionally demanding work, often with animals that are sick or have been abused.

One current listing on the city website for a full-time animal control officer advertises an hourly wage of $14.09.

Palmer said Trey Buzbee, the city’s animal shelter director, told her it is especially difficult to recruit when people can make a similar wage working in an air-conditioned restaurant with more flexible hours.

“I think that is definitely important, especially if we want to be competitive,” Palmer said. “If we want to keep people, especially for more demanding jobs, we've got to pay a wage that will keep people in these roles long-term.”