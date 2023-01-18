Waco council members stand by change allowing new cigar, hookah lounges

The Waco City Council’s decision Tuesday to allow new cigar and hookah lounges in the city drew criticism from medical professionals who said ventilation systems required under the new ordinance will not fully protect anyone from secondhand smoke.

Before the council voted unanimously to approve the amended ordinance, speakers from the McLennan County Medical Society and American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network opposed the measure, along with former Waco-McLennan County Public Health District Director Sherry Williams; Dr. Farley Verner, the McLennan County health authority as designated by the public health district; Dr. Iliana Neumann, chair of the Waco NAACP’s health committee; and McLennan County Medical Society Director JoAn Wade.

The amended ordinance now allows cigar lounges, hookah lounges and cigar bars to open in either standalone buildings or buildings with other businesses, as long as the smoking establishment has a separate ventilation system that vents smoke outside and does not allow smoke into neighboring spaces.

Williams said she was the health district director when the city workshopped the 2015 ordinance that bans smoking in most public places, and remains mostly intact. She said the ordinance was in part response to a community health needs assessment conducted by the health district that found there were not many smoke-free environments in town.

She said special ventilation requirements came up during those discussions too, but were ultimately dismissed because secondhand smoke can spread in spite of efforts to control it with special ventilation systems.

“Everything I’ve read from the CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) said they just don’t work,” Williams said. “The smoke doesn’t know any barriers, it just doesn’t.”

Smoking establishments open at the time the 2015 ordinance passed were allowed to continue operating, though they could not expand and could not reopen if they ceased operations.

City council members said the amended ordinance prohibits any situation in which smoke from a smoking establishment enters another business.

“Its amended form will prohibit any particulates from entering into a neighboring space of any kind,” Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said. “That really will reduce the risk of secondhand smoke, which has always been a primary concern of ours when it comes to issuing an ordinance like this.”

Council Member Jim Holmes added to the ordinance language lifted from the International Building Code that specifies secondhand smoke will not be allowed to circulate into any occupiable space.

“If the ventilation system is not working and there’s air circulating into other areas of the building, well, that’s going to be a violation of this ordinance as we redrafted it,” Holmes said. “I know this isn’t what the medical community wanted, but I feel like we tightened up the standards.”

Holmes said if the ordinance does not work, the city can change it in the future.

Council Member Andrea Barefield was the first to bring up changing the ordinance to allow new hookah and cigar lounges during a meeting last year. She said the owners of Slow Burn Mobile Cigar Lounge discussed the ordinance with her, but they were not the only business owners who brought it up.

Eddie Hale, owner of TJ’s Cigar Lounge in McGregor, said he is interested in expanding to Waco as well.

Barefield said she has shopped at Slow Burn before and once hired the business for a campaign event.

“I would hope nobody was trying to imply that there are any special interests, because I never made it a secret that I smoke cigars, and I’m not going to,” Barefield said.

She said city staff discussed changing the ordinance with public health officials before the vote.

“Public health will say this is not a good idea, or it’s going to go against our original ordinance,” Barefield said.

As defined in the ordinance, hookah and cigar lounges have to generate at least half their revenue from the sale of their respective types of tobacco for on-site consumption. They cannot sell alcohol. Hookah bars, meanwhile, have to generate at least 60% of their revenue from alcohol sales and at least 30% from the sale of tobacco for on-site consumption. The ordinance does not mention cigar bars.