Waco council OKs change for Suspension Bridge brackets; Project on track for fall completion

Special brackets for the Waco Suspension Bridge costing an additional $87,000 will stabilize the bridge’s cables for the long term, while fitting in the narrow confines of the bridge's anchor houses, according to parks and recreation officials.

Waco City Council voted Tuesday to approve a change order to the ongoing bridge overhaul's budget to include the brackets, increasing the contract amount to $12.8 million.

Senior Parks Planner Tom Balk said each of the bridge’s 14 cables are connected to an anchor rod on each side of the bridge with mechanical fittings. The brackets, already being custom built for the bridge, are intended to prevent rotational forces at those connection points from causing movement that could damage the anchor houses.

"While brackets were anticipated, the shop drawing submittal process revealed that revised configurations were necessary to allow assembly in the extremely limited space," according to city council documents for the change approved Tuesday.

Balk said the damage the anti-spin brackets are intended to prevent would not be catastrophic, but would take a toll over time.

“The space in the anchor houses is so tight that, without bracing, there’s potential that under wind load or under event load you could get this strange rotational movement that pivots inside the anchor house,” Balk said. “These points of attachment … there’s a small risk that it could, if unchecked, bump into the masonry.”

He said from there it could crack the masonry and compromise the structure over time.

The bracing will be added to the ground in the anchor house, then covered in concrete. Balk said engineers realized about a month ago the space inside the anchor houses is so tight that the brackets will need to be assembled in place by someone small enough to fit into the space.

“That’s what the whole surprise was,” Balk said.

Balk said the additions will not slow the project down, and he expects the project to wrap in late summer or early fall.

The city awarded a $12.4 million contract with an $870,000 contingency for the suspension bridge project to Gibson and Associates in May 2020, after bids came back about twice as high as the council expected. The bridge opened in 1870, and this is its most involved overhaul since 1914.

The change approved Tuesday was the eighth so far for the project, leaving about $442,000 in its contingency fund.

Magnolia incentives

The council also voted Tuesday to approve a total of $3.9 million in public money to support Magnolia's $21 million conversion of the former Tribune-Herald building at 900 Franklin Ave. into the company's headquarters. The money includes $1.25 million from the Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp. and $2.6 million from the downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone.

McLennan County commissioners must also approve the Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp. grant for it to take effect. Commissioners have not yet considered the grant but plan to have it on a meeting agenda in the coming weeks. That piece also comes with a requirement to create 75 new full-time jobs, finish construction by March 31 next year and to have 200 employees at the new facility by the end of 2026.

Airport renovation contract

The council also voted to approve an $8.7 million contract with Hensel Phelps Construction Co. for renovation of Waco Regional Airport’s terminal, roof, and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system. The city previously estimated the cost of the project at $3 million.

Before the vote, Airport Director Joel Martinez gave a presentation explaining that bids on the project came back much higher than he anticipated. He said he and city staff from the city manager’s office as well as the purchasing and facilities departments worked to lower the project cost.

Changes include scaling back renovations of the dining area from $650,000 to $362,000, getting rid of a decorative LED canopy that would have stretched above the baggage claim area, and changing a material choice to cut the cost of the ceiling from $671,000 to $621,000. Altogether, changes carved about $864,000 out of the total project cost.

“It’s tough,” City Council Member Jim Holmes said. “Those are some cool things we had to cut out, but I think you still retain 90% of what that’s going to look like.”

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.