Waco council OKs design work for another section of Washington Avenue

Improvements along Washington Avenue will not stop at 18th Street, now that the Waco City Council has approved the first step toward reconstruction of another eight blocks of the nearly 100-year-old stretch of road in central Waco.
The Waco City Council approved a $552,000 contract during its meeting Tuesday for surveying and engineering services from Walker Partners on a full reconstruction of Washington Avenue between 18th and 26th streets. The new project would start where an ongoing project to convert the road to two-way traffic ends at 18th Street.
Washington Avenue’s poor condition led to more than 46 work orders between September 1, 2016, and September 1, 2021, most of which were related to pavement and fell to the Waco Public Works Department’s streets division to fix, according to city officials.
The overall project, estimated to cost $5.1 million, will entail replacing utility lines, sidewalks, trees and every other part of the aging infrastructure, said Jim Reed, the capital improvement program manager with the city of Waco.
“Without a doubt, what you see is that old pavement on top is becoming brittle and starting to separate from the pavement underneath,” Reed said.
During Tuesday's meeting, Kathy Wise, an associate executive director for Mission Waco, told the city council she does not want to see the project create a busy thoroughfare serving downtown. Wise said the stretch from 18th Street to 26th Street is largely residential compared to the commercial stretch from Fifth Street to 18th Street now being switched from one-way traffic to two-way traffic.
"I agree that 18th to 26th street section of road will benefit from repaving, but my concern is going from three lanes to four lanes and concern about what other sidewalk treatments are being planned." Wise said.
Assistant City Manager Paul Cain said as the engineering process continues, the city will hold three public meetings to gather input on what the new road will look like. The road now has two lanes running northeast and one lane running southwest, which is forced to turn at 18th Street, where Washington now becomes one-way in the opposite direction. A a new lane layout has not been finalized.
"The construction is not scheduled to start until the spring of 2023, so we have a lot of time going forward as we move through the design process to work on issues and we certainly want to involve the community," Cain said.
Reed said the city paved the portion of Washington Avenue in question in 1925. Since then it received surface-level repairs in 1963 and 2005. Sidewalks went in piecemeal, including portions that predate World War II. Some waterlines will date back to well before 1986, the date Waco’s public works department uses as the cutoff for what to keep and what to replace when opportunities for access, including road construction, arise.
Walker Partners will design the reconstructed road and provide bidding services. The project is tentatively scheduled to wrap in summer 2024.