Waco council OKs design work for another section of Washington Avenue

"I agree that 18th to 26th street section of road will benefit from repaving, but my concern is going from three lanes to four lanes and concern about what other sidewalk treatments are being planned." Wise said.

Assistant City Manager Paul Cain said as the engineering process continues, the city will hold three public meetings to gather input on what the new road will look like. The road now has two lanes running northeast and one lane running southwest, which is forced to turn at 18th Street, where Washington now becomes one-way in the opposite direction. A a new lane layout has not been finalized.

"The construction is not scheduled to start until the spring of 2023, so we have a lot of time going forward as we move through the design process to work on issues and we certainly want to involve the community," Cain said.

Reed said the city paved the portion of Washington Avenue in question in 1925. Since then it received surface-level repairs in 1963 and 2005. Sidewalks went in piecemeal, including portions that predate World War II. Some waterlines will date back to well before 1986, the date Waco’s public works department uses as the cutoff for what to keep and what to replace when opportunities for access, including road construction, arise.