Waco council OKs new cigar, hookah lounges over doctors' objections

Doctors, health experts and anti-smoking advocates of all stripes showed up to a Waco City Council meeting Tuesday to oppose a change allowing new cigar lounges and hookah bars in the city.

Despite the opposition, the council unanimously approved the move.

The vote lifts a ban on new cigar lounges, hookah lounges and hookah bars that had been in place since 2015. Other provisions of the 2015 anti-smoking ordinance remain, including a ban on smoking at public events and in most public places and businesses, including most restaurants and bars. Since the council approved the partial reversal on the first of two required readings Dec. 20, health advocates have raised the alarm, and local officials have lined up in opposition.

The McLennan County Medical Society and American Cancer Society called for the city council to drop the change, and a representative of the American Lung Association spoke in opposition Tuesday, along with Dr. Farley Verner, the McLennan County health authority as designated by the public health district; Dr. Iliana Neumann, chair of the Waco NAACP’s health committee; and McLennan County Medical Society Director JoAn Wade.

Dr. Bradford Holland, a local throat surgeon and past president of the McLennan County Medical Society, spoke during Tuesday's meeting said he and the others are disappointed by the outcome.

“Having them go back on a decision that was a good decision eight years ago and adopting an outdated, erroneous and dangerous policy will put us out of sync with public health, and really where we should be headed,” Holland said.

The change approved Tuesday includes a requirement that the newly allowed smoking establishments either be in standalone buildings or have a ventilation system that exhausts their air outside.

In a press release before the meeting, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network for Texas announced it opposes changing the ordinance because secondhand smoke will always pose a danger, regardless of what ventilation system a business uses.

“Smoke-free laws should protect every person who clocks into work, dines at a local restaurant or bar, or visits any establishment,” the press release says. “Ventilation systems do not protect anyone from the carcinogens found in second-hand smoke. Everyone should have the right to breathe clean, smoke-free air.”

Clay Sawyer, a retired psychiatrist, spoke during the meeting and said secondhand smoke from a business could spread to “anybody with a common roof.” Other speakers said the ventilation system requirements could give people a false sense of security, exposing them to secondhand smoke without them realizing it.

“We tried it once before in 2001 and got rid of it in 2015. … It doesn’t work,” Sawyer said of the ventilation system requirements. “Smoke truly knows no boundaries.”

Charlie Gagen, director of advocacy for the American Lung Association, spoke in opposition to the change. He cited the danger secondhand smoke poses and said flavored hookah tobacco, called shisha, is a common way for teenagers to start smoking.

“80% of youth, teenagers who smoke this, said they liked hookah because ‘they comes in flavors I like,’” Gagen said. “15- to 20-year-old kids who've never smoked cigarettes but have tried hookah were more likely to start smoking cigarettes and become regular cigarette smokers.”

Charlotte Carpenter said changing the ordinance would undo strides the council has made toward improving quality of life in Waco.

“For a forward-looking city that’s done so well, I hope I can continue to live here a little it longer,” Carpenter said.

Sherry Williams, who was director of the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District in 2015 and retired in 2019, said she remembers the arduous discussions that led up to the 2015 ordinance passing.

“I understand that some people will choose to continue to smoke and use hookah devices, and that is their choice,” Williams said. “My concern, as many other health care professionals, is for families, workers and customers who may be unwillingly exposed to the smoke — and multi-unit buildings even if a separate ventilation system is used."

Council Member Jim Holmes said he tried to “beef up” the requirements for the ventilation systems by making the wording clearer.

“By considering this ordinance, we’re not condoning the use of tobacco products,” Holmes said.

James Gray, government relations director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network for Texas, said the council's decision is a “step backward.”

“The purpose of the original ordinance was to limit the number of places where people are exposed to secondhand smoke, to help those who are trying to quit, and to prevent future generations from starting,” Gray said. “This ordinance is a step backward to keeping our community clean, safe and healthy.”

The ordinance defines cigar lounges and hookah lounges as generating at least half their revenue from the sale of cigars or shisha for on-site consumption. The lounges are not allowed to sell alcohol but are allowed to sell food and nonalcoholic drinks.

The ordinance defines hookah bars as generating at least 60% of revenue from alcohol sales for on-site consumption and at least 30% of revenue from the sale of shisha for on-site consumption. Shisha revenue can include the sale of accessories for smoking shisha but not accessories for smoking other types of tobacco. The ordinance does not refer to cigar bars.

The changes approved Tuesday also increase the minimum age for entering a cigar or hookah lounge from 18 to 21, in line with a 2019 state law that changed the minimum smoking age to 21.