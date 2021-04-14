Waco council race draws diverse field of 4 candidates for District 5 seat

Royce Montgomery, pastor at New Horizon Baptist Church and a former performer in Branson, Missouri, said he was inspired to run after he helped quell a fight at a protest. He said he learned it is possible to be both a pastor and a council member after watching Dewey Pinckney, a Baptist minister and activist who served on the Waco City Council in the 1970s.

He said his communication skills as a pastor and performer would be a strength.

“People in power … sometimes have the preconception that they already know what people need,” Montgomery said. “Before we can really serve people in any capacity, we need to find out what the need is.”

Montgomery said he considered running before but waited until he was semi-retired.

“I feel like I can make a difference because I have a newness,” Montgomery said. “When something is new, then it is more apt to be receptive to new and more ideas.”

He said people are concerned about their property taxes, and the cost of housing in general is a concern for his constituents.