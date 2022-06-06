Waco council to mull bigger homestead exemption as values rise

In the face of rising property values, the Waco City Council on Tuesday will discuss raising tax exemptions for homeowners.

At a 3 p.m. work session at the Waco Convention Center’s Bosque Theater, the council will discuss whether to increase the exemption for residential homesteads, possibly with special exemptions for homeowners who are disabled or 65 or older. The work session and 6 p.m. business session are open to the public.

The city since 2002 has offered a homestead exemption discounting home values by 10%, with an additional $5,000 exemption for senior homeowners.

State law allows taxing entities to grant $10,000 exemptions for disabled and senior homeowners.

The McLennan County Appraisal District’s preliminary figures for 2022 show a 25.4% increase over last year in market value for owner-occupied Waco homes, an increase that is only partly softened by exemptions and a state law that caps tax assessment increases at 10% a year.

Even with exemptions, the average taxable value of a Waco homestead jumped by 9.4%, from $178,690 to $195,657, according to the appraisal district.

“In light of that, we have high regard to ensure Waco remains an affordable city,” Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said Monday.

Meek said the city recognizes that homeownership is a wealth building tool, and that Waco is in need of more affordable housing.

“There has been some discussion on this in the past, but certainly the first round of appraisals signaled an increase in property taxes that were going to be more significant to our residents than previous years,” Meek said.

He said the council will have to balance the demand for more homestead exemptions against the rising costs of construction for city projects, fuel for city vehicles and competitive wages for city employees.

The council this summer will vote on a tax rate that will determine how much revenue it brings in.

The city’s tax rate for 2021 was 76.7 cents per $100 valuation.

While popular, homestead exemptions tend to shift the tax burden toward businesses and rental properties.

Meanwhile, homeowners across the state this year will benefit from an increase in homestead exemptions for public school districts. A measure passed by the Texas Legislature in October and approved by voters in May raised the school district exemption from $25,000 to $40,000.

The city of Waco also awards five-year tax abatements for new houses valued at least $90,000 and renovation of old ones valued at $30,000 or more, but only for homes valued at $350,000 or less once construction is complete.

Like the homestead exemptions, the property must be the applicant’s primary residence and must be a single-family home.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.