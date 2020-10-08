Waco council to vote on $4,500 fee for new homes, with wide exemption area

The city of Waco is weighing new $4,500 fees for every new home built outside the core of the city and even more for homes just outside city limits.

After a public hearing this week, the city council is set to vote Oct. 20 on the proposed flat-rate impact fees for new single-family residences, and on proposed impact fees for new businesses and multi-family developments, which could vary widely depending on the type and location of development.

The city expects to spend $160 million in the next five years on infrastructure to support new development, and both the residential fees and commercial fees are intended to minimize how much current residents have to pay for that new infrastructure. Without the impact fees, property taxes and utility rates likely would be forced higher.

“When you don’t have impact fees, essentially all of that cost is paid by your rate and taxpayers. They’re paying for everything,” Assistant City Manager Paul Cain said during a city council meeting Tuesday. “When you have impact fees, you’re able to shift some of that cost into the attributable growth that happens in your community.”