Waco council votes to curtail short-term rentals in neighborhoods

“I do understand that a market gets saturated and that housing at the end of the day does need to be first and foremost for the community,” Rodriguez said. “But the reality is a lot of homes that have been turned into Airbnbs were homes that were abandoned and neglected. I’ve got three or four friends who have turned homes that were absolutely horrific into beautiful homes that will bless Waco forever.”

Rodriguez said the housing situation in Waco calls for a more “measured response.”

Brook Oaks Neighborhood Association President Sammy Smith, who wrote a comment in support of changing the ordinance during the council meeting, called the proposal “long overdue” in an interview beforehand. He said there have not been many disturbances related to renters, but his neighbors are mostly against having strangers coming and going.

“It’s not a good way to get to know your neighbors, that’s for sure.” Smith said.

He said the city should focus on increasing home ownership and stabilizing neighborhoods, especially older ones.

“I think they’ve gone toward a great thing today, but they could put even more restrictions,” Smith said.