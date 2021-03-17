Waco council weighs design standards for new homes

District 4 Council Member Kelly Palmer said neighborhood associations were discussing housing long before she was elected to council. She said the problem is much bigger than just one developer, but Ameritex's name has come up at every Brook Oaks Neighborhood Association meeting since October.

As of January, the Dallas-based company had about 90 permits to build homes in Waco. Company officials have met with neighborhood associations since residents raised concerns with the homes' quality and appearance.

“(There is) this sense of frustration from neighbors that they’re building these pretty bland-looking houses in historic neighborhoods that don’t match the quality or era of the homes, and frustration and concern over whether they’re poorly built,” Palmer said.

She said the proposed standards are “beautiful” and would make it easier to maintain the look and character of neighborhoods. Palmer said she sees a serious need for more affordable housing in District 4, but design standards should hold for-profit developers accountable and let local housing nonprofits continue the work they do.

She said most of the housing stock in District 4 was built between 1900 and the 1950s, and many of the houses need significant work.