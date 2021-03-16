Waco council weighs new maintenance plan for overgrown, trashed alleys

The saddest thing about the broken toilet lying in an alley near Cleveland Avenue is that the person who dumped it there probably does not even live nearby, Waco City Council Member Hector Sabido said as he looked over the state of a the alley.
During a meeting Tuesday, the city council discussed changing Waco's $325,000 alley maintenance contract with Goodwill Industries so that all 60 miles of alleyway in the city would be cleaned up at least once a year. The contract now covers just District 4, which is home to 64% of the city's alleys.
“It’s imperative we start doing that work now, just for the safety of our kids and our neighborhoods, to clean those alleys up,” Sabido said.
Alleys throughout the city have been a dumping ground for trash, brush, furniture, mattresses and other debris for years, but the items that get dumped usually come from a different neighborhood, said Sabido, who represents district 2. The alleys are a public safety concern as well as a cosmetic one, he said.
An informal report to the city council Tuesday estimates it would add $128,000 to the Goodwill contract to expand the three-to-four cleanings per year each District 4 alley receives to all of Waco’s alleys. The contract could be changed to give each alley in the city at least one annual cleaning without adding any cost to the city, according to the report.
Solid Waste Services Director Chuck Dowdell said the alleys have fallen into disrepair over time. Many homeowners do not know city code makes them responsible for maintaining the portion of the alley behind their homes.
The Goodwill Industries contract for alley maintenance in District 4 started in 2009, when the city started providing curbside trash service and removed dumpsters from alleyways.
“People basically stopped doing any maintenance on the alleys," Dowdell said. "They became areas for illegal dumping. I would say some criminal activity took place.”
Dowdell said Goodwill Industries workers started making dents where they could, clearing alleys little by little. However, they are not professional landscapers and cannot remove trees, but they have cleared pathways where needed. The miles of alleyway outside District 4 have been largely untouched.
District 4 Council Member Kelly Palmer said the condition of the alleyways in her district remain a problem, even with the maintenance. She has seen litter, tires, mattresses, and more toilets in the alleys and did not realize until joining the council last year that anyone maintained the alleys.
“I think there is just such a high need that any work being done is definitely making it better, but I think the need far surpassed what we have resources for at this point,” Palmer said.
Palmer said she has had discussions with Waco Mayor Dillon Meek and City Manager Bradley Ford about what to do with the alleys in the long term. She said other cities have converted alleys into bicycle paths or parks, and she would love to see monthly maintenance.
“Currently it’s more of blight and a logistical challenge for residents and the city,” Palmer said.
Once the annual citywide maintenance starts, it will become clear if the alleys need more frequent attention, District 1 Council Member Andrea Barefield said.
“I think that all of the districts, even the 0.1% (of the city's alleys) in District 5, need to be tended to,” Barefield said in an interview. “It has the potential to get hazardous, unsightly certainly, and we don’t want that. I think this is just another opportunity to do better by our people.”
During Tuesday's meeting, Sabido said he would suggest assessing the clean-up effort after a year. Barefield said she would suggest doing so six months in instead to catch areas where people are consistently littering.
“If it doesn’t need it, it doesn’t need it,” Barefield said. “But I think that’s the only way we can start to analyze whether or not it is a troubled area, for whatever reason. Maybe it’s off in a little corner, a safe haven for illegal dumping.”
Meek said he supports changing the contract and revisiting the issue in six months. He said the city should also launch a public information campaign to remind residents they are responsible for the alleys' maintenance, including mowing and trimming.
“It is technically the responsibility of the property owner to maintain that alleyway, and we need to be realistic and realize some alleyways are going to get cluttered up and participate in that,” Meek said. “But I believe it just can’t fall exclusively on the city for that.”