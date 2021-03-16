Waco council weighs new maintenance plan for overgrown, trashed alleys

Palmer said she has had discussions with Waco Mayor Dillon Meek and City Manager Bradley Ford about what to do with the alleys in the long term. She said other cities have converted alleys into bicycle paths or parks, and she would love to see monthly maintenance.

“Currently it’s more of blight and a logistical challenge for residents and the city,” Palmer said.

Once the annual citywide maintenance starts, it will become clear if the alleys need more frequent attention, District 1 Council Member Andrea Barefield said.

“I think that all of the districts, even the 0.1% (of the city's alleys) in District 5, need to be tended to,” Barefield said in an interview. “It has the potential to get hazardous, unsightly certainly, and we don’t want that. I think this is just another opportunity to do better by our people.”

During Tuesday's meeting, Sabido said he would suggest assessing the clean-up effort after a year. Barefield said she would suggest doing so six months in instead to catch areas where people are consistently littering.