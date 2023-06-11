Since purchasing their North 30th Street home last year, Allie and Luke Russell have had two speeding drivers blow past a stop sign and crash into their yard and driveway, causing tens of thousands of dollars in damage.

Police records show there have been at least five crashes at the house since 2011, including three since January 2022. A previous owner of the home said there were at least three crashes when he lived there. After the most recent crash early last month, the Russells called on city officials to install speed bumps and other safety measures on Washington Avenue to slow drivers down before another crash possibly results in an injury or death.

The driveway of the Russells' home on 30th Street is directly across the street from a stop sign where Washington Avenue ends its straight shot from downtown, through an area of mixed density development and into the neighborhood of primarily single-family homes.

When they moved in, the couple was aware of one previous crash in January 2022 that destroyed a gate to their driveway and damaged parts of a brick wall in front of the home, Allie Russell said. In November 2022, the couple was asleep when their neighbor called and told them someone crashed into their property, once again damaging the brick wall, she said.

“He was driving pretty fast,” Allie Russell said. “He put on his brakes quite a few yards in front of our house. He wedged himself up on the wall. He was so drunk and trying to get away that he went to the back of the car and started pulling it. As soon as he heard sirens he took off running.”

She said the driver was uninsured, so the damages to the wall, $20,000, came out of their policy and raised their premium.

Attempts to find information about criminal charges, if any, in the crashes at the house were not immediately successful.

After the crash, the couple said they reached out to the city and asked for the city to install speed bumps and extra signs on Washington Avenue or to turn one of the intersections leading to their house into a roundabout similar to one on Austin Avenue.

Luke Russell said nothing really came of the couple’s efforts. Allie Russell said city officials told them the problem was an issue of drunk drivers, who would ignore speed bumps or signs anyways and continue speeding.

“They said, ‘We thought about speed bumps, but ultimately, it won't stop them from crashing at the end of the street,’” she said. “OK, but the house has been hit at like 50 miles an hour, 55 miles an hour, 90 miles an hour. Something needs to stop them from going that fast.”

The most recent crash happened early last month, only one day after they finished repairing the damage from the previous crash. Allie’s siblings and their families were visiting that night, and only 10 minutes before the crash, Allie’s sister was loading her two sons into a car in the driveway, where the crash occurred.

“It was not late at night, 8:30 p.m.,” Luke said. “And the car never stopped and came in straight into my driveway at about 45 or 50 miles an hour. He comes cruising through and made it all the way to my back door, hit my truck, which then hit another truck in the driveway.”

Once again, Luke said the driver was inebriated. Luckily, the damages that time were covered by the driver’s insurance, but the Russells said they are worried the danger of crashes will lower their home’s value.

Retired Baylor University professor Robert Darden lived in the house on North 30th Street from 1982 to 2014, and said starting in the 2000s, he saw an uptick in speeding drivers, several of which ended up crashing into the house.

“Cars started barreling down Washington,” Darden said. “A guy drove his truck into my living room one night about 2 a.m.”

Darden said about three serious crashes occurred when he lived in the house, and said a couple cars crashed into his neighbors’ homes on either side. Darden said his petitions to the city to fix the issue only resulted in a yield sign being put up on 30th Street, which was changed to a stop sign after the truck crashed into his living room.

The Russells and one of their neighbors spoke to the Waco City Council during last week’s meeting and pleaded with council members to do something to address the crashes. After the meeting, they said they felt truly heard by the city for the first time.

The Russells live in city council District 3, represented by Josh Borderud, but Washington Avenue is in District 4, represented by Darius Ewing.

The Russells said they spoke with both council members, who pledged to help them solve the crash problem.

Ewing said the city is in the idea phase of how to address the issue. He and Borderud said they are committed to working with city staff to help make the Russells feel safer and protected.

The couple said they love their home and the neighborhood, but are frustrated by the crashes and the amount of time and money they have spent on repairs and trying to make their home safer.

“We're thankful to live here,” Luke Russell said. “We love this home and this neighborhood and our neighbors. And it's just frustrating that someone who's decided to make a really, really poor choice could really damage property, and then even the potential of causing a loss of life, either their own or someone of my family.”

The Russells have been married a little over a year and said they plan on having children soon, but want the crashing problem fixed before they have kids running around the house.

“That’s just big concern for us,” Allie Russell said. “We’re like, ‘Man, are we going to be able to load our kids into a car?’ When we drive into our driveway, we used to sit in there and talk for a minute or finish listening to a song and now, we pull in the driveway and as soon as our seatbelt comes unbuckled we're like jump out and shut the door as fast as we can, because we’re like, ‘Well, someone could run into the back of us.’”