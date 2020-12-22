Waco COVID-19 expenses outpace federal support

Before Trump's comments Tuesday, Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said it is disappointing the city and the state are not included for direct funding in the bill. But local officials have already made adjustments, and $7.6 million in federal funding from relief measures passed months ago is expected to make it into city coffers soon. Meek also said he is hopeful local government funding will be included in future relief measures. The lack of funding for state and local governments was not among the grievances Trump listed with the bill Congress approved.

In the spring, the city reduced its sales tax revenue projection from $39 million to $37.5 million for the budget year that ended in September. Actual sales tax revenue wound up beating even the initial projection.

“We’ve always taken a conservative approach to budgeting, so while we didn’t plan for any additional allocation we were pleasantly surprised Waco ended this year above budget for sales tax at a $41 million revenue,” Meek said.

The $7.6 million in federal aid expected soon will help the city budget moving forward, but the city has spent "significantly more" on COVID-19 measures that would be eligible for reimbursement, he said. He did not have an exact estimate available Tuesday.