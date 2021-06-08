Waco dismisses Trendwood Apartments code enforcement suit

The August 2019 inspection found 44 categories of violations, city officials reported at the time. A violation category listed in the city’s September 2019 letter calls the property “so insanitary as to be unfit for human occupancy.”

Inspectors documented rodent and insect infestations and plumbing not in working order. Additional violations included improperly displayed addresses; poor maintenance of windows, doors and roof drains; and handrails which were not properly fastened.

The city filed the civil lawsuit against the complex in November 2019 saying the owners had failed to correct the violations.

Shaw said that at the beginning of each month after the suit was filed, city code enforcement officers would inspect units and make note of any progress being made. Those inspections were temporarily put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There were a few months there that we couldn't do it,” Shaw said.

Inspectors were able to resume their work in the fall, and by October a final inspection found the apartments met the city's minimum requirements, he said.

“Every issue we observed was satisfactorily complied with,” Shaw said.