Waco District 2 council selection process draws four newcomers, one council veteran

Five South Waco residents have filed for the vacant District 2 Waco City Council seat, including Alice Rodriguez, who held that position for 24 years.

The city council plans to hold public interviews Wednesday, Oct. 27, for the appointed position and swear in a council member as early as Nov. 2.

Whoever is selected will serve until the next regularly scheduled city election, in May.

Hector Sabido stepped down unexpectedly from the District 2 seat last month, six months into his second two-year term, citing work obligations at a radio company where he has worked more than a decade.

Sabido was elected in 2019 after Rodriguez declined to run for reelection. Rodriguez, executive director for Waco’s chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens, had held the post since 1991, except for a four-year break from 2001 to 2005.

Others applying for the position are:

Adrian Fajardo, 26, a South Waco Elementary School fourth-grade teacher. A Waco native, he was chosen by Sabido to serve on the city’s Historic Landmark Preservation Commission for the past two years and is set to start as a member of the Waco Plan Commission next week.