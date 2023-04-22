After regular turnover in recent years, Waco City Council District 4 will see another three-way race in the May 6 election.

Early voting will start Monday in the election featuring races for several area city councils and school boards, and a bond election in Bosqueville ISD.

Darius Ewing, 28, who was appointed to fill the vacant Waco District 4 seat in 2020 and came up short against Kelly Palmer in a three-candidate race later that year, will face computer networking technician Don Gray, 49, and real estate agent Anthony Johnson, 42. Palmer stepped down in November, and her appointed replacement, David Horner, is not seeking to keep the seat past the May election.

Gray, a Baylor University graduate and McLennan County Libertarian Party secretary, said growing up in the country, he knows not everyone has the time or space for a garden, but part of his campaign is advocating for community gardens to battle food insecurity and assist Waco’s large homeless population. He said he is coming into the race politically green, as he has followed national and state government more closely than local.

“I’ll bring my opinions, but the bottom line is I’ll do what the constituents of Waco and specifically District 4 what I feel would be best for them, and what they tell me would be best for them,” Gray said.

Johnson was born at the old Hillcrest Hospital, grew up playing in the streets and creeks of the Brookview neighborhood and graduated from Waco High School, all in District 4. He said working in real estate inspired his involvement as an ambassador and welcoming committee member of the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, and former president of the Lake Brazos Rotary Club. He said both groups’ work downtown, “kind of brought my love for my community to the forefront.”

Johnson said his top priorities if elected would be taking a close and critical look at the city’s budget, solidifying funding for police department positions and implementing necessary infrastructure, like street lighting and sidewalks.

Ewing said his council appointment acted as a springboard to his continued involvement, currently serving on the Waco Downtown Farmers Market board, Keep Waco Beautiful board, advisory board for Upskill Waco and on the grant review board for the United Way.

Partnerships in funding for job training programs, working with the Waco Housing Authority to provide incentives for mixed-income and affordable housing, improving public transportation expediency and working with Waco Family Medicine to improve medical care outcomes and access are among Ewing’s top priorities.

Investing in a home is a way to invest in the neighborhood, Johnson said, and being a real estate agent, he encourages home ownership. He said lenders he works with and community organizations like Grassroots Waco help people build credit toward home ownership, which is something he would encourage as a council member.

“I understand people at times can’t buy, but we want to obviously work our way up to buying a house,” Johnson said. “… That’s definitely something I want to pursue … just to encourage home ownership, to encourage people to purchase, to work on their credit, to have a plan and action. And then you’ll see a neighborhood change overnight with home ownership.”

Gray said he had not given housing much thought, but with Waco’s large homeless population, “more affordable housing would help.”

Ewing said there is a consensus around single-family, low- to medium-density housing in District 4, and a great example of that is the city's support for Grassroots Waco to build 24 homes, a quarter designated as affordable, on the former Sanger School site between 17th and 18th streets. He said increasing and improving Waco’s housing stock is twofold: Waco must increase its stock of quality housing, and that new housing must actually be affordable enough for residents to buy.

“I think that the more housing we have that we can sell to Wacoans at an affordable price that makes sense for the median income in our city, the more community involvement we’ll see,” Ewing said. “If you own a house you’re just more naturally inclined to care about what is surrounding you. You get more involved with the neighborhood and therefore more involved with the city.”

Finding housing solutions, whether it be through home ownership or subsidized housing, and its latent effect of increased community involvement can also decrease crime, Ewing said.

“I think once you can as a city do everything you can to meet the basic needs of your citizens, they’re less incentivized to try and find a way to fill those needs on their own, which a lot of the time is through crime,” he said.

Gray said the city must be tough on crime, take away the incentive to commit crime and stop wasting resources on victimless crimes, like consuming cannabis. Nationwide, there were more marijuana possession arrests than all violent crime arrests in 2019, though a law change led to a drop in possession arrests in Texas that year, according to a Forbes report citing FBI data.

Johnson said in May 2022 there were five shootings just in the Brookview neighborhood, and high crime rates affect someone’s investment in their home and the viability of small businesses in the area. He said with the Waco Police Department down nearly 40 officers, a decreased police presence affects the community’s parks, businesses and way of life.

Police Chief Sheryl Victorian recently told the city council the department has an authorized force of 292 sworn personnel, and has 30 open officer positions and five open sergeant positions. The department has ongoing recruitment efforts and hiring bonuses in place, Victorian said earlier this month.

“It’s one of my initiatives to get with Waco PD and say, ‘What do y’all need?’” Johnson said. “… Do you need more money in your budget? Do you need to pay more? I mean, police officer work is hard and they probably don’t get paid enough.”

A specific area of interest for development in District 4 is North 25th Street, a formerly bustling, culturally rich area that has been envisioned by past council members as a destination like Elm Avenue in East Waco and La Salle Avenue in South Waco.

Gray said he would like to see a community similar to Mission Waco’s colony of businesses, including the Jubilee Theatre, Urban REAP and the Jubilee Food Market, grow near North 15th Street and Colcord Avenue.

“The theater, the store, the fresh produce … I’d like to see (Jimmy Dorrell’s) neighborhood grow all into 25th Street,” Gray said.

Johnson said one of his complaints as a resident is with poorly lit streets. He also mentioned adding pockets like that of 15th Street and Colcord Avenue on 25th Street and elsewhere, but before businesses and communities can thrive the area must be made safe and accessible with necessary infrastructure.

“If we’re going to have thriving business in a community, in a neighborhood, we have to have other infrastructure there to have that,” Johnson said. “Lighting is something I’m very passionate about, as simple as that sounds.”

Ewing said he previously proposed an overlay study be done on North 25th Street, like that done on La Salle Avenue, as it acts as a “Welcome to North Waco,” rich with Hispanic culture and businesses. Expanding TIF zones, proposing an overlay study, adding safer sidewalks and providing façade improvement grants would contribute to a clean and safe area where people are incentivized to spend time, he said.

“As you drive along the street, I think the community center, fire department, is a cool anchor there as something new to show this is what this all can be,” he said. “… There’s enough evidence to support the need for the city to be intentional about what happens there. It’s just a matter of knocking on the right doors loud enough to get it done.”

Early voting in the May 6 city and school elections will start Monday. Voters can cast early ballots at the McLennan County Elections Office, 214 N. Fourth St.; Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.; West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.; and Hewitt City Hall, 200 Patriot Court.

Early voting will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 29, May 1 and May 2.

Twenty-one Election Day polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 6, a Saturday.

The deadline to apply for a ballot by mail for voters who qualify is 5 p.m. Tuesday. Visit mclennanvotes.com for more information.