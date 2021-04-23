Waco District 5 candidates answer questions from Highway 84 West Neighborhood Association

“As a parent, I can't imagine even going to a park with children without a restroom. It's unsanitary. It's unsafe,” Northcutt said.

He said he also considers climate change a top priority.

“Take it as seriously as we do tourism, because this is the future, relates to the future for our children and grandchildren,” Northcutt said. “This is a vital issue that really matters, and I will champion that.”

Montgomery said he is encouraged by the number of people who have moved to Waco in recent years.

“We have people moving into other states, other cities into the city of Waco. They're proud to be here. I have a lot of them say that they're proud because they can raise their families in a decent environment, clean environment,” Montgomery said. “And I'm excited that we as a city are invited to others who want to come and make this their home.”

Burns said she is excited about job opportunities and job training in Waco. She specifically named the Upskill Waco program that arranges training programs to qualify people for positions local employers are looking to fill.

“So many people have lost jobs during the COVID pandemic, and just in general are in need of jobs that pay more and need job training for sure,” Burns said.