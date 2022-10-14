Waco drops tax suit against council member Andrea Barefield after back taxes paid

The city of Waco dropped its tax lawsuit against City Council Member Andrea Jackson Barefield last week after the payment of more than $95,000 in taxes and penalties that had added up since 2014 on her home.

Barefield had for years jointly owned the duplex near Cameron Park with a family member, through a family trust her mother established before her death in 2005. The city filed suit Oct. 25 of last year, which the Tribune-Herald reported two months ago, after noticing Barefield's tax delinquency while compiling a list of McLennan County properties with the largest outstanding tax bills.

Last month, Barefield bought the family member's share of the home and took out a home equity loan on the property. The title company she used submitted payment for the full balance of taxes, penalties and interest owed, and the city dropped its lawsuit a week later, on Oct. 7.

No property taxes had been paid on the property between 2014 and the payment made Sept. 30.

Barefield bought the share of her family member Tammie Jackson Perry in the duplex on Sept. 14, for about $30,000, a special warranty deed filed with the McLennan County Clerk’s Office shows. Barefield takes responsibility for all the taxes, back taxes, and penalties and interest owed, it states at the bottom of that deed.

On Sept. 26, Barefield borrowed a home equity loan on the property of $175,000 from First National Bank of McGregor, according to a deed of trust filed with the county clerk’s office. First National Bank of McGregor does business as TFNB Your Bank for Life. Having a deed of trust filed on the loan indicates the lender and borrower conducted a closing with a title company.

On Sept. 30 Blackstone Title LLC paid the back taxes, penalties and interest on the duplex. In the process of a closing on a real estate loan, the title company will as a matter of course pay any Realtor commissions, taxes or liens.

Linda Holder, a senior escrow officer with Blackstone Title and the branch manager of the Waco office that paid the back taxes, confirmed the payment by phone Thursday.

Waco City Attorney Jennifer Richie said by email Thursday that the city followed the normal course of business in accordance with applicable state laws for the unpaid taxes on the property.

Neither Barefield, nor the law firm the city contracts to file its tax lawsuits, McCreary Veselka Bragg and Allen PC, responded to requests for comment made by email and phone.

Former Waco Mayor Mae Jackson, Barefield’s mother, created the family partnership before Jackson's untimely death in 2005, Barefield told the Tribune-Herald in August.

Jackson built the house around 1999, the year before she herself was elected to represent District 1 on the council, the Tribune-Herald previously reported. When she died in February 2005, Jackson was serving as Waco mayor.

County records show timely tax payments on the duplex all the way through 2013, after Jackson’s death while her widower, Dillard Huddleston, lived there.

Barefield returned to Waco in 2015, working as Waco's Main Street manager, and was first elected to represent District 1 on the city council in 2018. In her most recent city council campaign, she listed one side of the duplex as her place of residence.

Tax records the Tribune-Herald located in August for other city council members did not indicate any other tax delinquencies among them.