Waco effort to disinfect pipes may bring chlorine smell starting Dec. 14

The city of Waco next week will temporarily switch disinfectants for a monthlong process to clean city water pipes.

From Dec. 14 to Jan. 11, city water treatment plants will use free chlorine rather than their standard disinfectant, chloramine. Customers may notice a chlorine smell, especially when using hot water, city officials said in an announcement Wednesday.

State regulations allow municipalities to perform a free chlorine "burn" periodically to control nitrifying bacteria that can cause a buildup of a microbial biofilm in the pipes. The city performed the procedure in 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

That biofilm can cause water taste and odor issues and reduce the residual levels of disinfectant in the utility system.

Waco and many other cities use chloramine for disinfectant because it persists in pipes longer than free chlorine, has less of a taste and odor and creates fewer disinfection byproducts, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

City officials said there are no health effects associated with the temporary use of chlorine.

Customers with questions can call 254-299-2489 or use the MyWaco app to send requests to water utilities staff.