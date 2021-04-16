Waco expands buffer zone around proposed landfill site near Axtell

He said the city purchased the additional land in part to create a buffer between the landfill and the residents around the unincorporated community of Axtell, where there has been organized opposition since 2018.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said the 771 acres purchased could become part of the landfill at some point in time, but that’s not the plan right now. Part of the buffer lies in Limestone County, which has taken action to restrain the city from building a landfill there.

“Limestone County’s 2018 landfill siting order could prevent Waco from expanding the landfill beyond the 502 acres in the MSW 2400 permit application currently being evaluated by the TCEQ,” Cain said. “I expect the city and Limestone County will be discussing that issue in the future.”

He said the city might sell the land to a private buyer or make it part of the parks system, but right now there is no set plan for the new land.

Lacy Hollingsworth, a leader of the opposition in Axtell, said her group is seeking hearings on the project after TCEQ finishes review of the application. Hundreds of residents turned out for TCEQ public meetings and for city council meetings in the last few years.