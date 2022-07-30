Waco experts see less-severe COVID-19 wave on rise; Limits remain on data

The pace of new COVID-19 cases is picking up again in the Waco area, and the dashboard the public and media have relied on for more than two years of the pandemic indicates 11 local deaths for July, the most since the tail end of the omicron winter wave.

However, just four of those 11 deaths happened this month, said Dr. Farley Verner, health authority for the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. Since early in the pandemic, the health district has been listing deaths of McLennan County residents by the month they are reported to the health district, not the month the person died.

This means a person may have passed away in June, but processing of their report could take weeks, pushing the county’s notification of the fatality to July or even later. Rather than going back and changing June’s numbers, the county records the new report as part of July’s death toll on its dashboard.

While the reporting of fatalities’ timing may be unclear at first glance, the number points to experts’ expectation that the current wave of cases will be less deadly than previous waves because of greater community immunity, better treatment options, and a less virulent strain fueling the surge. Officials also said the majority of the McLennan County residents who have died recently of COVID-19 were older than 65, almost all had conditions that complicated their illness, and about two-thirds had no vaccination record.

The county was seeing a case rate comparable to today's in late 2020, with around 150 new cases per day. However it received reports of 44 deaths of residents that November, 86 that December and 76 in January of last year. These numbers suggest a less fatal wave hitting now than previously.

Verner said he does not think the average person would discern the difference in reports of fatalities versus fatalities within the month, and the usefulness of the data is in identifying trends rather than using it as an early warning system.

“If anything, a correct title for the ‘deaths by month’ graph would be to say ‘deaths reported by month,’” Verner said.

Vaidehi Shah, the health district's senior epidemiologist, said officials chose to present deaths by when the report was received to avoid confusion and lack of trust. Changing a previous month's total based on a newly received death report could have created the perception the health district was tampering with historical data. Officials also did clarify their approach at the time they implemented it.

Although the dashboard is updated daily, and weekly reports may show different data sets relating to similar concepts, Shah assures both accounts are accurate.

However, a couple recent weekly reports posed issues of their own.

Although the reports are released weekly, the most recent two were not available until Thursday when Verner noticed their absence on the county’s site.

As of Thursday, the weekly reports also were inconsistent in places, showing numbers of new cases and fatalities for one week that change in the next week’s report.

For example, the weekly report for July 2 through July 8 showed 952 new cases, a seven-day average of COVID-19 hospital admissions of 13 and zero fatalities for the week.

In contrast, the next weekly report for July 9 through July 15 recorded the previous week’s new case count as just 717, with an average of 20 hospital admissions and one fatality.

Shah said Friday that the discrepancies were because of typos and errors in formula calculations, but they have been corrected.

“It won’t happen again going forward,” Shah said.

Outside the local health district's numbers, the Texas Department of State Health Services' website reports a different total number of fatalities in McLennan County.

Shah said the difference is because of how each entity collects reports of fatalities. She said the state tallies fatalities based on the county listed on death certificates, which creates a lag in reporting.

The local health district is generally able to give a quicker report, with fatalities being recorded by hospitals, nursing homes and mortuaries, she said.

Another layer in the issue of accurately reporting COVID-19 comes along with the use of at-home tests.

Dr. Benjamin Wilson, internal medicine specialist at Waco Family Medicine, said with people testing at home, those positive and negative results are not reported and added to the county’s number.

“The confounder again is the usage of the home tests because we’re not aware how often people are doing a test at their home then going to their provider to confirm,” Wilson said. “There’s no one metric we can look at right now to give us a highly accurate snapshot of how COVID is in our community currently.”

Despite limitations with specifics of some data, health officials still anticipate a smaller and less deadly wave of COVID-19 than seen previously.

The ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases may be larger than the community has been used to seeing in recent months, but not as large as the spike last winter, according to Shah.

With little or no restrictions regarding masking or distancing, open travel and the start of a new school year are both threats likely to increase the spread of the virus, Shah said. Although these factors can increase cases, Wilson said he does not expect the start of classes to be the sole cause of a COVID-19 wave.

Wilson said the BA.5 strain, a subvariant of the omicron strain that drove last winter's wave, is responsible for the current wave of COVID-19. BA.5 is the predominant variant in the United States today.

Like omicron, the BA.5 variant is more easily transmissible than the delta variant.

“Estimates are that roughly, for every one person that gets the BA.5 strain, 10 people will get it from them,” Wilson said.

Shah said, while contagious, BA.5 tends to cause less severe illness than other strains, leading to fewer hospitalizations and hopefully fewer deaths.

Lower hospitalizations compared to delta and omicron waves may also be a result of immunity built up from immunizations and prior infection, Wilson said.

Verner echoed this and said new variants are likely to cause milder illness because a larger percentage of the population is protected by vaccination or previous infection.

Shah said the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 in Waco recently were over the age of 65, an age group that has been at a greater risk than others over the last two years of the pandemic. She also said almost all of them had preexisting conditions, leading to more complications and a higher risk of fatality.

Verner said from the 12 fatalities he has recorded in the last two months, eight people had no vaccination record, meaning they were either unvaccinated or were vaccinated in another state.

“The best we can tell, two-thirds of deaths are in unvaccinated people, at least locally,” Verner said.

Vaccination is still an important preventive measure people should take, Shah said. Vaccination often decreases the severity of symptoms in infected people and can improve the outlook of recovery.

Wilson said he encourages masking when in large groups and keeping up with vaccinations. Wilson also said new oral medications Paxlovid and Molnupiravir seem to be effective for people who test positive for the virus, especially those who are unvaccinated.

“I recommend that anyone, particularly unvaccinated people, that has a positive test be in touch with their health care provider to ask about the possibility of the new oral medications for COVID,” Wilson said.

Even with a growing base of information, Shah said it is hard to predict what surges will look like going forward. Conditions like the flu or other seasonal diseases have undergone years of research, making it easier to pinpoint fluctuations in cases and strain mutations. With COVID-19, there is still much to learn.