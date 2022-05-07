Waco eyeing strategies to meet housing needs amid rising prices

City officials said the need for housing is just as acute in Waco as it is in larger cities, and higher density development in the city’s core is one way to bridge the gap.

The city of Waco owned 130 buildable lots of varying size as of February, including about 15 lots along North 15th Street at Tennessee Avenue, Waco Housing Director Galen Price said. The string of vacant lots is large enough to support development, but remains vacant. The city evacuated the former Metropolitan Apartments on the site in 2000 because of poor conditions. Then the building burned in an arson in 2020, and the city bought the land last year.

Price said the lots represent a rare opportunity.

“That’s a chance to create a new kind of neighborhood design, and probably do some higher density with that many contiguous lots,” Price said. “That lends itself to a nice development.”

Its size and location make it a candidate for the kind of development the city plans to encourage.

The lots came up in a city housing study by M&L Associates and Highland Planning, and again in a plan of action based on the study that was presented to city leaders last month.

The plan emphasizes ways the city could encourage denser housing development, including through zoning changes, and ways to preserve existing housing stock.

One zoning change under consideration would allow construction of "accessory dwelling units," referring to a detached housing unit smaller than the main building on a residential lot. Accessory dwelling units are commonly used as rental properties. Some cities limit owners' ability to use them as short-term rentals.

“On the other side of that, there is free market enterprise,” Price said. “So it’s just a matter of what you want to have. It’s a balance. And you want to have that balance, because the cost of housing is on the rise.”

Price said the La Salle Avenue corridor and East Waco are two areas that lend themselves to higher density housing because there is enough space to accommodate new developments.

Another strategy suggested in the housing plan would involve registering apartment complexes and giving the city authority to inspect them on a regular basis. Price said right now, tenants can report code violations and the city will investigate them, but tenants often do not report violations because they fear retaliation from landlords. Regular inspections of rental properties would be intended to give tenants a voice without making them feel exposed for reporting, he said.

The plan also recommends starting a vacant property registration run by the city that would keep track of the more than 5,000 undeveloped lots in the city.

Price said the ongoing costs of the rental inspection program and the vacant lot registry could be covered by fees paid by owners of rental properties and vacant lots.

Another strategy being studied is a housing trust fund that both the city and other public and private entities including foundations could contribute to. It would be a source of funding for affordable housing developments.

Separately, a community land trust could be formed to make land available for home construction. The trust would limit the resale price of homes built with its assistance, in an effort to ensure long-term affordability.

Grassroots Waco Executive Director Mike Stone said he is in favor of the suggested housing trust fund and community land trust, but his organization’s philosophy is that home ownership is better than renting.

Pam Hanson, a realtor for Coldwell Banker Apex since 2004, said she expects ongoing housing development in McGregor and other suburbs to add enough supply to catch up to demand for single-family homes soon.

“I don’t see prices dropping … but I see the fight to get into a home not being as severe for our buyers,” Hanson said.

She said that is true for suburban parts of McLennan County, but not in Waco’s city core, where open lots are more scarce.

“It’s just urban sprawl happening right now,” Hanson said. “We’re getting pushed out further and further because that’s just where the land is.”

She said COVID-19 and the resulting supply chain issues are still weighing heavily on housing construction. Building costs for new homes have increased to between $160 and $170 per square foot, she said.

Hanson said delays and cost increases for new construction have eaten into the local supply of vacant houses, and the are has seen more out-of-state buyers than ever before.

“Every house we have, especially within that $200,000 to $400,000 price bracket, we’re getting multiple offers on it,” Hanson said. “It’s a bidding war, driving up the prices.”

When people are looking for a home in the city core, they are more likely to ask about condos and townhomes, which also are always in short supply, she said.

“I’ve had so many of my landlords want to sell their rentals and cash out because the market is so good,” Hanson said.

Builder Scott Bland said the market might slow down if a broader nationwide recession he is anticipating occurs.

“But it may slow things down nationally, which would be a good thing for our market to let us catch our breath and let the supply chain start to normalize somewhat,” Bland said.

Bland said current conditions are unsustainable.

“As a builder, it is fun to have your house go to the highest bidder, but it’s not healthy for the market,” Bland said.

What is less fun, he said, is having to explain to a customer why delay after delay keeps popping up, especially when the customer already owns the land and is paying taxes on it.

"It’s not good for any of us," Bland said of delays. "The only people making money on it are the banks, at that point.”

