Waco eyes potential of $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill for transit, disaster preparedness

Nystrom said the city is particularly interested in grant programs in the bill that cover critical community infrastructure, transit projects, water recycling, flood mitigation and building resilient infrastructure.

Nystrom said funding set aside for road projects could potentially be used for further widening of Interstate 35 in Waco. A stretch running south from the 12th street end of the ongoing interstate widening to Loop 340 was initially scheduled to start when the current project wraps up, but it was delayed for funding. The Texas Department of Transportation still would have to designate funding for the project.

Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Waco, said the infrastructure funding is especially important given the increase in freight and people moving through Central Texas along I-35 and people moving to the area.

“It is going to mean that we rethink what is necessary now,” to ensure the structures in place are not overwhelmed by approaching needs, Sessions said.

Sessions said the deep freeze in February was “cataclysmic,” because of shortcomings related to the state's electrical grid.