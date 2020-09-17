Waco facing road funding challenge: Highway 6, I-35 overpass projects proposed for delay, 3 others would go ahead

“We have five projects we need to consider,” Bell said. “Two of them we can take off the table pretty quickly, but the other three we just have a really hard time taking off the table yet, so we really would like to push them forward.”

MPO Director Chris Evilia said the issue at the state level is that too many MPOs planned Category-2-funded work for the next four years. MPOs across the state slated about 60% of their funding for a 10-year period to go to projects in those four years, Evilia said. But next fiscal year may have room for more projects, so local officials hope moving up start dates of the three here will win state approval.

“The idea, hopefully, is that because all of those will be in fiscal year ‘21, the state is a little bit under-programmed in terms of projects ready for construction, hopefully these are all able to go that fiscal year,” Evilia said.

The Texas Transportation Commission will have final say over which projects move forward and when.

COVID-19 has affected revenue, but the over-scheduling of projects, and the funding they require, is a separate issue that will primarily hit fiscal year 2022, Evilia said.

Spring Valley