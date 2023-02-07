A changing Medicaid policy could make things tougher for Waco Family Medicine, the nonprofit system of clinics focused on helping patients in poverty, Director Dr. Jackson Griggs said Tuesday.

During a Waco City Council meeting, Griggs gave an update on Waco Family Medicine’s progress on a new headquarters expected to open in 2024 on Colcord Avenue, along with a warning about changes to Medicaid coming in April. He said while capital campaigns aimed at building new clinic locations have been successful, day-to-day operational funding will be harder to maintain.

“We’re facing a cliff that’s concerning,” Griggs said.

He said since 2016, Waco Family Medicine tracked a steady decline in the number of Medicaid patients with coverage through Medicaid. Medicaid does not pay directly for treatment, but Federally Qualified Health Centers, including Waco Family Medicine, can be fully reimbursed through the program.

“We do well when we see Medicaid patients because … we don’t operate at a deficit, we don’t have to subsidize care, whereas we do have to subsidize care for uninsured patients," Griggs said in an interview before the meeting.

He said the trend of fewer patients with Medicaid coverage reversed in 2020, when a federal policy change in response to the pandemic meant Medicaid recipients automatically remained eligible and enrolled.

Medicaid recipients make up about 42% of the patients Waco Family Medicine treats, but that share is bound to drop in April, when Texas resumes removing people from Medicaid, Griggs said.

For patients, getting dropped from Medicaid can happen seemingly at random, even if they previously qualified, and reapplication is difficult. Sometimes it happens because the patient qualifies for other programs, sometimes it is because Texas Health and Human Services could not verify their address, but it is always “onerous” to get back on, Griggs said.

Statewide, 20.4% of people younger than 65 are uninsured, a higher rate than any other state, Griggs said.

Waco Family Medicine’s service area includes McLennan County and Temple, where one small clinic is located. The system’s patient base has grown from about 51,000 in 2014 to 61,000 in 2022, spurring the addition of new locations.

Griggs said despite the designation “Federally Qualified Health Center,” as a private nonprofit, only about 5% of Waco Family Medicine’s funding comes from federal sources. A stipend from the city of Waco provides about 1.1% of its annual budget, and McLennan County provides money through a smaller stipend and indirectly through its indigent care program.

About 63% of Waco Family Medicine’s revenue comes from patients, but Griggs said the looming April deadline makes him worry that number will decline.

“When we have a high uninsured rate and a growing uninsured rate, it makes financing the work we do very difficult,” Griggs said.