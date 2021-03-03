Waco Family Medicine new name for both Family Health Center, residency program

After a half century of operating under similar but different names, the Waco Family Health Center and the Waco Family Medicine Residency Program will go forward under the unified name of Waco Family Medicine, complete with a colorful logo.

The name change, announced Wednesday in a press conference featuring city, county and medical leaders, will put the center's 15 clinics and its residency program, which has trained more than 400 family doctors, under a single name that its leaders hope strengthen its community identity.

The rebranding will not change the community health services provided to more than 100,000 patients a year, most of whom are low-income or underinsured, or the highly competitive residency program that annually fields more than 800 applications from prospective doctors seeking residency training through the center's community medicine.

Waco Family Medicine CEO Dr. Jackson Griggs said in remarks after the press conference that the unified name reflects the two programs' common qualities of compassion and clinical excellence. It also suggests contemporary medicine's trend to increasing integration of varied services, he said.