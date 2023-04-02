Nasty green smoke filled the Waco Oriental Rug Company on Feb. 24, 1993, as a young Don Yeager and his fellow Waco firefighters entered the building, unaware of the peril that awaited them.

With two years of experience, Yeager arrived with the first crew and paired with his captain to carry a hose into the building at 1101 Austin Ave. Another rookie firefighter teamed with an experienced firefighter to carry a second hose in.

“My captain told me, ‘Don't let go of the hose,’” Yeager said.

"We heard a crack overhead, as we pulled the hoses farther into the building," Yeager said. "Then came a boom as the ceiling fell in a V-shaped collapse."

Along with other firefighters that day, Yeager dodged fate and lived to tell the tale. Now a retired battalion chief, he will join other former and current Waco firefighters and the public to celebrate 150 years Waco Fire Department history, from horse-drawn to high-tech.

The celebration runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Fire Station No. 1, 100 Peach St. Refreshments will include hotdogs, snow cones and cake, Executive Deputy Fire Chief Robbie Bergerson said.

The Waco Fire Department traces its history back to the Waco Fire Brigade, formed Apr. 3, 1873 in response to a devastating fire that destroyed a number of businesses and professional offices 11 days earlier. The fire brigade was a volunteer fire department and its firetrucks were drawn by horses.

Around the 1920s, the fire department switched from horse-drawn firetrucks to trucks powered by internal combustion engines in a sea change for fire response.

Since then, it has grown to a professional department with 210 sworn firefighters, a $34.4 million budget and a top rating from the Insurance Services Office.

Its mission has grown far beyond responding to home and building fires.

“Today, the fire department is either in charge of or second in line supporting in hazardous materials incidents, swift water rescue, mass casualty incidents, medical emergencies,” and numerous other types of incidents, Yeager said.

Yeager and several other retired firefighters gathered Friday with Bergerson at the historic old Columbus Avenue firehouse to reflect on the department's history in advance of the Monday event.

Yeager told the story of the Oriental Rug Co. fire, which occurred in a time of less advanced firefighting equipment and techniques.

He said the four firefighters took a few moments to reorient themselves after having a ceiling fall on them. They then began to follow their hoses, hoping they would find their way out of the building.

“This was before the days of infrared scopes to see the way out, so we did like we trained to do, picked up the hoses and followed them,” Yeager said. “When we could see flashing shafts of red lights through the smoke, we knew were going the right direction.”

The captain had a significant cut on his face, Yeager said. But Yeager and the other senior firefighter made it out safely. He didn't see the rookie, Toby, and he worried he might have died.

With more trucks, more firefighters and more equipment on the scene Yeager made his way back into the Oriental Rug Company to continue fighting the fire. He said Toby still held on to his nozzle, directing water.

Despite the efforts of firefighters, the building was gutted, court records from an appeal in an arson case show. The appeals court affirmed Kevin Wayne Williams’ arson conviction for the Oriental Rug Co. fire, records show. His sentence was 60 years.

Yeager said Friday that two other retired firefighters, Joe Cook, with 43 years, and John Linda, with 34 years, probably saw as much change in their years of service as anyone in recent memory.

Cook said Friday that he took the civil service exam for firefighters in 1974 and completed his initial training soon after. He said they were issued clothes and trained to carry hoses up a training tower and taught control the flow of water through nozzles.

In the mid-1970s, Cook said the department primarily responded to fires and some medical emergencies, such as drownings. The only tool for breaking through walls and ceilings used in the department was the fire ax, he said.

The department now has chainsaws and circular saws for making entry into burning buildings, said Billy Eary, an active firefighter with 30 years’ service.

Linda, who began a few years after Cook, said that the city council had bought firetrucks and firefighting apparatus that were more modern during his time with the department.

Cook said his class of firefighter trainees received some basic first aid training and lifesaving for drowning and CPR.

Linda said his trainee class received medical certification as emergency care attendants. One of Eary’s shoulder patches shows that his certifications include the second level of Emergency Medical Technician. And the fire service rolls to nearly every call that gets an ambulance.

Waco firefighters even gladly respond to calls from isolated and homebound people who call in during thunderstorms and say they smell smoke, Bergerson said.

“This job is 100% about helping people 100% of the time,” Bergerson said.