Waco Fire Department to open new station in growing Ritchie Road area

The Waco Fire Department is working to get a new fire station built by 2025 at Ritchie Road and Panther Way, hopefully bringing response times to the rapidly developing area in line with the rest of town.

Construction will cost about $5 million and take about 15 months once it gets underway, Fire Chief Gregory Summers said. Because of heavier traffic on Ritchie Road, firetrucks will exit the station onto Panther Way.

Once the new station is built, the department will be able to respond anywhere in the city in an average of six minutes, which is not the case now for the area surrounding the site for the new station, Summers said.

​"This is the area where we lack fire protection," he said.

It is important to have a fire station within 5 miles of homes to ensure adequate fire protection, he said.

“In this area right here, we’ve had roughly 290 calls this year, an average of six minutes and 42 seconds,” Summers said. “We want to be at roughly six minutes, before we get there. The closest fire station from here is on Imperial Drive. They have response times, sometimes of an excess of 10 to 15 minutes.”

West Waco Neighborhood Association Vice President Gavin Lane said the group is excited for the new fire station.

“West Waco is very big and we are very diverse. Some of it is residential and some of it is industrial, business focus,” Lane said. This particular area is very high growth and residential especially, lots of neighborhoods going in at that area. So we are just excited to see a fire station go in to be able to serve the West Waco Neighborhood Association residents.”

The site of the new station is nestled among several new residential subdivisions, including a pair accounting for 2,000 lots where building remains underway. It is also a little more than a mile from Park Hill Elementary School, which Midway Independent School District is set to open for the upcoming school year to accommodate the district's growth. The school, just across the city-limit line in Hewitt, will have 450 students when it opens, with a capacity of 750 students.

The new fire station, the city's 14th, will help to serve more people in the community, Summers said.

“We want to be able to get 15 people on the scene within eight minutes, 90% of the time,” Summers said. “We are not able to do that in this area. Once we get that fire station out here, we will be able to accomplish that, to meet that need. The need is to get those effective response forces on the scene within that amount of time.”

The new station also will have some features to accommodate the growing number of female firefighters.

“We want to make sure our facilities are gender friendly,” Summers said. “We are designing this fire station to have Jack-and-Jill bedrooms.”

The Jack-and-Jill bedrooms consist of a shared bathroom between the rooms. There will be locks inside the bathrooms to prevent someone from inside the bedrooms coming in as an extra precaution for female firefighters, Summers said.

Summers said the fire department is also reviewing the future relocation of Fire Station No. 4, 1002 Speight Ave., at the edge of Baylor University.

“That station is small and old, so we are just going to relocate it. That’s not going to affect our response time, but at the same time, we want to make sure we’ve got facilities for our firefighters,” Summers said.