Waco firms, institutions dial back power after ERCOT warns of grid strain

Record heat continues to punch Texas' electric power grid, but it has remained on its feet Monday, though perhaps feeling woozy.

Waco's temperature reached 107 around 4 p.m. Monday, marking the fifth daily temperature record set already this month.

The National Weather Service predicts a high of 105 degrees Tuesday, with temperatures hovering around 100 degrees or more the next seven days. A 20% chance of thundershowers arrives Wednesday.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which controls most of the power grid, asked Texans to conserve energy by raising thermostats a degree or two and not running major appliances from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. It did not expect rolling blackouts, but did say high temperatures are causing electric consumption to rise, challenging the grid's capacity.

Locally, the city of Waco and McLennan County are using computers and common sense to save electricity whenever and wherever possible.

"We run a fully automated, computer-based system that factors nighttime and weekend schedules, modifies daily schedules if necessary, and tracks when people are gone," said T.J. Jackson, the county's facilities director. "We completed installation two years ago, and it's been a huge help."

He said email communication between his office and those working in other county buildings keep the process running smoothly.

"We're kind of educating building occupants," said Kelly Holecek, Waco's director of general services. "If it's a little warm and the (air-conditioning) unit is running, it's because it is so hot outside. You may have to deal with an extra degree or two. It's still a comfortable temperature. The building I'm in, we keep it on 74 degrees, and that's plenty cool."

Multi-story Waco City Hall represents its own challenges, said Holecek.

"It requires our master HVAC technician to adjust temperatures," she said. "It has four floors. Some are a little warm. Some are a little cool. Everyone does not have access to bumping the thermostat up or down."

Firefighters live in firehouses, Holecek said, so temperature controls rest in their hands. The Waco Convention Center adheres to best practices. No one would suggest drastically raising or lowering temperatures, as conventioneers and meeting attendees would suffer along with Waco's reputation.

Carla Pendergraft, who markets the Waco Convention Center, said 600 attendees, vendors and speakers are in town this week for the 127th annual County and District Clerks' Association of Texas Conference.

"Most of the attendees are from within Texas, so they are used to the heat. We have not heard any heat-related complaints," Pendergraft said.

Baylor University spokeswoman Lori Fogleman listed steps Baylor has taken to curtail energy use in response to ERCOT's request. It will raise the temperature in unoccupied buildings or spaces, she said.

She said school's facilities team centrally controls the temperature settings in buildings, which conserves energy in both summer and winter.

The school also strives to ensure lights are not burning in unoccupied areas. Crews adjust outside air intake where possible while maintaining safe minimums for building occupants. The school also checks to ensure lab spaces are not unnecessarily ventilating unused fume hoods.

"In addition, we will comply with the Waco water restrictions when they go in place later this week," Fogleman said in an email message. "We also have automatic monitoring of our irrigation system that alerts us about broken heads, mainline leaks and any other issues that wastes water, and shuts down the system when irrigation is not needed."

Thomas Overbye, a professor and director of the Smart Grid Center at Texas A&M University, declined to speculate on weather conditions going forward.

"The high temperatures are certainly affecting the grid, but the drought, not so much," Overbye said. "This is different than the situation in the western U.S., where they have a lot of hydro generation.

"Overall, I'm cautiously optimistic that we will get through this heat wave OK," he said Monday. "Even though the electric load has been at record levels, we've had sufficient generation, though of course today we came close to the limit, which is what prompted the need for conservation."

Gary Joiner, director of communications for Waco-based Texas Farm Bureau, said, "As far as farmers and ranchers in Central Texas, they are taking care of their livestock and crops to the best of their ability despite the current conditions. Farmers and ranchers depend on a stable supply of energy to maintain adequate care and comfort on their farms and ranches."

"Farmers and ranchers are looking to conserve every dime possible this year because of extremely high costs for production inputs such as fuel, fertilizer, crop protection chemicals and equipment," Joiner said.

"If there is a way to safely conserve electrically on the farm and ranch and save on that expense," he said, "they will find it."

Fears of such an occurrence come more than a year after a major winter storm blanketed Texas in ice and placed the grid within minutes of collapsing. If the grid had failed, the Texas Tribune reported it could have caused weeks or months of power outages, quoting grid operators.

National Weather Service meteorologist David Bonnette said Waco is suffering through its third-driest period on record, eclipsed only in 1925 and 1971.

Rainfall amounts through July 11 totaled 8.85 inches, well below the 20.43 inches that has become the average this far into the year.