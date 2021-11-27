Waco funds study of Decker Johnson Hall to determine path for preservation

An engineering study of William Decker Johnson Hall on the former Paul Quinn College campus in East Waco will reveal how much it will take to restore the almost 99-year-old building.

The Waco City Council approved $50,000 for Quinn Campus Inc., the organization in charge of the campus, to have a structural assessment done of the four story building. William Sydney Pittman, a famous Black architect and son-in-law of Booker T. Washington, designed the building for the historically Black college that left Waco for Dallas in 1990.

“The city acknowledged the historical relevance and importance of the former Paul Quinn campus, and wanted to do their part in ensuring all measures are taken to preserve that rich history,” Quinn Campus Inc. Director Josette Ayres said.

Ayres said the study will evaluate how structurally sound the building is after sitting empty for decades, and how much work it will take to make it useable again. The next step for Quinn Campus Inc. will be a community discussion with local groups interested in helping pay for the restoration, along with discussions about potential uses for the building after it is restored.