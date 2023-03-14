City of Waco officials on Tuesday urged religious leaders to keep their communities engaged with the city and its needs, from volunteer efforts to service on advisory boards.

“For a long time, I have cared deeply about integrating communities of faith into the work of the city,” Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said by phone after the city’s first Faith Leaders Conference, held Tuesday at the Waco Convention Center.

“Communities of faith do a phenomenal job across the city,” Meek said. “Communities of faith can go further, if they’re better informed.”

He said religious communities can respond to the needs of the city by adopting parks, volunteering in schools, tutoring children, hosting reading clubs, or volunteering for city boards and commissions. An estimated 340 faith leaders turned up for the beginning of the conference.

“Waco is better because of you,” Meek said to faith leaders in the room.

He said to be its best, the city needs all the leaders and all of their organizations.

He urged faith leaders to be open to resources, ideas, people, needs and opportunities among each other’s organizations so they can all continue to work together, and do so more effectively, to make the city better and improve the lives of residents.

At the conference, leaders of city departments and local nonprofits discussed financial security, housing needs and opportunities, a safe city, a culture of equity, education, health, and the arts. The city provided faith leaders with resource guidebooks produced by the Heart of Texas Council of Governments.

“While we couldn’t cover all the good work of nonprofits in Waco, these guidebooks can help direct the faith leaders to available resources their congregations might need,” Meek said.

During the conference, he said city staff made an effort to invite leaders of all faith communities to the conference.

One of many leaders attending, Frank Linton Jr., pastor of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Waco, said the gathering was informative.

“It provided great opportunities for connection,” Linton said.

He said he wants to put entrepreneurs in his congregation in touch with the nonprofits whose leaders spoke to the group.

Another faith leader at the conference, the Rev. Austin Nickel, minster of First Lutheran Church of Waco, said he was “amazed by the collaboration” he saw in the conference.

He said leaders of many organizations came together to make the community better. Nickel said the conference informed him of resources that he would tell the members of his congregation about to become more involved around Waco.

Meek said any faith community who missed Tuesday’s conference should call the city secretary’s office to get the information.

“There continues to be incredible resources and a spirit of collaboration in this city,” Meek said. “Together, we can go further and make Waco better for everyone.”