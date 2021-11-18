Waco gets federal grant for 12 new police officers

A $1.5 million grant allowing the Waco Police Department to hire 12 new officers is on its way from the U.S. Department of Justice, city officials learned Thursday.

The city of Waco applied for the grant over the summer and will chip in $1.6 million in local money for the new hires over three years.

Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian said funding will go "to increase our presence on patrol, especially during nighttime shifts."

"The city is growing, and the police department needs to grow with it," Victorian said.

The department has 267 officers and about 100 support staffers.

Waco City Council members in June voted to pursue the grant being offered by a DOJ office focused on community policing. It encourages interaction between the police and neighborhoods.

