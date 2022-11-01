 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waco graffiti ordinance would offer free removal, fines for violations

Graffiti is seen on a business' wall on South 15th Street. A new city ordinance would offer free graffiti removal and fine property owners who refuse it and fail to remove graffiti on their own.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Waco property owners who do not heed warnings about graffiti could soon face city fines under a proposed ordinance that officials said is meant to address a minor but growing problem.

The new ordinance would require the city to notify owners about graffiti on their property and offer to remove it free of charge. Owners could face a fine of up to $2,000 if they refuse to let the city remove graffiti for free, or if they do not respond to the notice within 15 days and fail to remove the graffiti on their own. The city also could then have the graffiti removed and charge the cost to the property owner.

The Waco City Council voted in favor of the ordinance Tuesday. It would take effect after a second reading and vote by the council at a future meeting.

Deputy City Manager Deidra Emerson said the city’s code enforcement department ran a graffiti removal pilot program over the last year. In that time, workers and volunteers cleaned up 48 instances of vandalism.

“We’re beginning to see a lot more than we’ve seen in the past,” Emerson said. “We want to make sure code enforcement has the tools they need to enforce it.”

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said graffiti is a pet peeve of his, and he appreciates city staff's work on the new rule.

“I believe this is a tool we’ll … be able to use to ensure Waco is a pristine city,” Meek said.

The proposal would declare graffiti as a nuisance under city code. It would define graffiti as "any marking, including but not limited to, any inscription, slogan, drawing, painting, symbol, logo, name, character, or figure, that is made in any manner on tangible property without the effective consent of the owner."

