Waco health district ending free COVID-19 testing as demand drops

Saturday is the last day for the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District's free COVID-19 testing program, though it could return if another spike in cases demands it.
Free testing through the health district, initially one of a limited number of testing options, ended in May before returning in August, amid a spike in cases that started in late July. As that spike has subsided, so has demand for the free tests, health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said. The free testing clinics offered up to 200 tests per day and returned results in two to three days.
“We had seen a really significant drop of people getting tested,” Craine said. “Now it has dropped to where we are seeing 30 to 40 per day and on Saturday even less.”
While the pace of new cases and deaths and the number of hospitalizations have decreased, the experience over the summer shows that can turn around quickly.
“It’s hard to be optimist and say we are turning the corner because in June we had the same thing happen. But for now we are happy that the numbers are decreasing,” Craine said. “We have seen significant drops in the number of deaths.”
The week free testing program resumed in August, active COVID-19 cases in McLennan County residents had hit 1,250, a level not seen since January.
The peak of testing over the summer came after Labor day. In the two weeks from Sept. 5 to Sept. 18, an average of 835 tests were administered per day countywide, according to health district data at covidwaco.com. There was an average of 131 positive tests per day during that period, and the positivity rate fluctuated between 12% and 27%, averaging about 16%.
Though new case counts over the summer were higher than in the winter, the pace of testing in the summer did not match the winter.
Between Oct. 4 and Oct. 17, the most recent data available, there was an average of 311 tests and 22 positive results per day. In that period, the positivity rate dropped from from about 9% to about 6%.
On Friday, the health district reported 28 new COVID-19 cases among McLennan County residents, plus 65 older cases that were previously unreported, for a total of 93. The active case count stands at 239. Waco hospitals were treating 54 COVID-19 patients.
The health district also reported one new COVID-19 death Friday, bringing the total to 692.
The county has seen 44 COVID-19 deaths so far this month, compared to 107 last month.
Craine said the decrease in cases is encouraging and the health district hopes the community keeps that momentum going.
Despite the health district doing away with free testing at the moment, there are still plenty of options for testing, including pharmacies, urgent care clinics and a primary care physicians, Craine said.
The health district contracted independently for the testing it offered for free in the program winding down this weekend, unlike the previous free testing done in partnership with state and federal entities.
“This was the first time that we were able to contract with a testing lab ourselves, so we are able to do that again now if needed,” Craine said.