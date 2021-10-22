Waco health district ending free COVID-19 testing as demand drops

The peak of testing over the summer came after Labor day. In the two weeks from Sept. 5 to Sept. 18, an average of 835 tests were administered per day countywide, according to health district data at covidwaco.com. There was an average of 131 positive tests per day during that period, and the positivity rate fluctuated between 12% and 27%, averaging about 16%.

Though new case counts over the summer were higher than in the winter, the pace of testing in the summer did not match the winter.

Between Oct. 4 and Oct. 17, the most recent data available, there was an average of 311 tests and 22 positive results per day. In that period, the positivity rate dropped from from about 9% to about 6%.

On Friday, the health district reported 28 new COVID-19 cases among McLennan County residents, plus 65 older cases that were previously unreported, for a total of 93. The active case count stands at 239. Waco hospitals were treating 54 COVID-19 patients.

The health district also reported one new COVID-19 death Friday, bringing the total to 692.

The county has seen 44 COVID-19 deaths so far this month, compared to 107 last month.

Craine said the decrease in cases is encouraging and the health district hopes the community keeps that momentum going.