Waco health district getting supply of COVID-19 vaccines for young kids

Anna Weiser, left, and her son Henry, 4, wait in an observation room after Henry was inoculated with the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for young children Tuesday at Montefiore Medical Group in the Bronx borough of New York.

 Mary Altaffer, Associated Press

Newly approved COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months old are expected to be available in Waco this week.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District was expecting its initial order of 600 doses to arrive as early as Tuesday, city of Waco spokesperson Monica Sedelmeier said.

Parents can take their kids directly to the health district office, 225 W. Waco Drive, for a shot, and the health district will provide vaccination clinics to any schools, churches and child care centers that request it, Health District Director LaShonda Malrey-Horne said. As of Tuesday morning, there were no health district vaccination clinics scheduled specifically for the youngest age group.

“There is no way to anticipate the demand for the vaccine,” Malrey-Horne said. “The health district acted proactively and requested 600 doses.”

She said both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Moderna's newly approved vaccine is for kids 6 months to five years old, and Pfizer's is for kids 6 months to 4 years old. Pfizer also has vaccines for the 5-to-11 and 12-to-18 age groups.

Like the vaccines for adults, they are free to recipients. Walk-ins are welcome at the health district office, and parents can sign up at covidwaco.com.

