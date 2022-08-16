Waco High, city ballfield work to proceed with caution after WWI-era "practice bombs" found

Despite discovery of what officials believe are two inert World War I-era “practice bombs” near Waco High School and construction sites for the school’s replacement and new Lake Air Little League ballfields, work at the sites will continue.

Both projects are on land that once was a World War I-era military post, Rich Field Army Air Base.

Two about footlong metal objects resembling bombs, found Aug. 9 and Friday on a city jobsite near the corner 44th Street and Trice Avenue, were examined by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad and determined to be inert, not explosive, Sheriff Parnell McNamara said by phone Tuesday.

“(Construction) has been going ahead full speed, and they haven’t found anything else, that I know of,” McNamara said. “We told them the next one could be live. Crews were told to stop immediately and call us if they find anything.”

Relocation and redevelopment of Lake Air Little League and Challenger Little League fields will proceed “with extreme caution,” Waco Parks and Recreation Director Jonathan Cook said Tuesday. The city is rebuilding the ballfields on land adjacent to their old location, and the school district is building a new Waco High in part on the old Lake Air site.

“We have no sense of danger to the public,” Cook said.

Waco ISD staff researched property records for the school site, Chief of Facilities and Operations Gloria Barrera said by email.

“(This land) has been developed extensively over time including underground utilities, structures, irrigation, fencing, posts, light poles, etc.,” Barrera said.

Any potential buried items would have been discovered during the course of this development over the past 70 years, she said.

“Based on this information we deemed that no further action is required at the time and construction is proceeding,” Barrera said. “In the event we have a reason to suspect any potential hazards we will take appropriate action for the safety of all.”

Cook said the city’s contractor, Northridge Construction, would proceed with all due care.

“Step one, make sure to use extreme caution,” Cook said. “With the sheriff’s office, we’re evaluating additional measures to scan. If something else is discovered, the contractor will immediately stop, report it and not move it. We will call the sheriff’s office to have it properly identified, removed and disposed of.”

The objects that were found, each one “a foot long and resembling an artillery (shell),” are thought to be “practice bombs,” left behind by the air base when it closed, Cook said.

The publicly owned land in the vicinity, including the county’s fairgrounds, and the city and school property, was the site of the Rich Field Army Air Base from 1917 until the 1940s. About 80,000 troops were trained there or at Camp MacArthur for World War I.

Maintenance and repair facilities, not targets for target practice, would have been at the intersection near where the objects were found, said David Lintz, director of the Red Men Museum and Library in Waco.

“From World War I through the 1940s, aircraft hangars were located near that intersection,” Lintz said.

An object like those practice bombs would have been unlikely to be dropped from altitude in the vicinity of the hangars and the nearby taxiways and runways.

“But who knows what could have been left behind when the base closed,” Lintz said.