Waco hires local nonprofit to manage homeless information system

The city of Waco has contracted with Prosper Waco to act as administrator of the federally funded Homeless Management Information System, which coordinates and aids distribution of the information gathered when homeless people use local social services or share need for aid.
Seventeen local agencies and organizations use the system to meet needs, share available services and watch against possible abuse of their services.
The changeover will save manpower for the city while putting the system's operation and oversight in the hands of a local nonprofit that already uses data to identify and coordinate responses to community needs, said Raynesha Hudnell, the city's community services interim director. The city will continue to use data from the system for its housing and community programs, Hundell said.
Prosper Waco CEO Suzii Paynter March said her organization is glad to take on management of the Homeless Management Information System, joining its other work in community data collection. Having multiple datasets and information at hand may help participating agencies and organizations find larger patterns and connections useful in their work with Waco's social welfare.
"Because Prosper Waco interfaces with so many nonprofits, we're able to join (the system) with other data processes we have," Paynter March said.
Prosper Waco community data specialist Sammy Salazar will manage the system's day-to-day operations.
Local groups and agencies that provide services including shelter, food or other assistance take information from the people using their services and enter it into the system. That information, stripped of individual identifiers for most users, helps coordinate services, monitor their use and find areas of need, March said.
The Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition employs Homeless Management Information System data in its work with people experiencing housing instability, from those couch surfing at the homes of friends and family to others needing rental assistance or who live in a shelter. The coalition's last Point-in-Time count of Waco's homeless population, conducted in January, found 234 people with no stable place of shelter.
Coalition Chair Shaun Lee said the change in the system's administration would likely mean little difference in its operation or use, but Prosper Waco's expertise in other community data projects makes it an appropriate manager.
"It's nice that Prosper Waco is over it," Lee said. "Data is one of their strongpoints."
