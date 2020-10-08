Waco hires local nonprofit to manage homeless information system

The city of Waco has contracted with Prosper Waco to act as administrator of the federally funded Homeless Management Information System, which coordinates and aids distribution of the information gathered when homeless people use local social services or share need for aid.

Seventeen local agencies and organizations use the system to meet needs, share available services and watch against possible abuse of their services.

The changeover will save manpower for the city while putting the system's operation and oversight in the hands of a local nonprofit that already uses data to identify and coordinate responses to community needs, said Raynesha Hudnell, the city's community services interim director. The city will continue to use data from the system for its housing and community programs, Hundell said.

Prosper Waco CEO Suzii Paynter March said her organization is glad to take on management of the Homeless Management Information System, joining its other work in community data collection. Having multiple datasets and information at hand may help participating agencies and organizations find larger patterns and connections useful in their work with Waco's social welfare.