Waco homebuilders get grants for affordable developments

The city of Waco agreed to support two affordable single-family housing developments with almost $1.4 million in federal block grants and down payment assistance for low-income families.

Grassroots Waco, a local nonprofit focused on helping families own their own homes, plans to build three homes on vacant lots at Indiana Avenue and 13th Street in the Brook Oaks neighborhood, and Yours Truly Custom Homes, a for-profit company, plans to build 21 new houses on land at 2011 Gurley Lane.

To support the Grassroots Waco construction, the city will spend $175,000 from its Community Development Block Grant funding to install new water and sewer lines serving the houses. Two of the houses will sell at an affordable rate to families making 80% or less of the area median income, and the price of the third will not be limited by the agreement.

“In order to have these be competitive and truly affordable, we are having to put in quite a bit of resources for each house, because housing construction prices have gone up so much,” Waco City Manager Bradley Ford said.

The Waco City Council approved spending $550,000 from its Community Development Block Grant funding for water and sewer connections, along with a new street. Another $360,000 from the city's federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program funding will help cover construction costs for 11 of the new homes, which will be sold at an affordable rate to low-income customers. The other 10 will be sold at market rate.

“We’d love to do hundreds more of these, as resources allow,” Ford said.

Families with low to moderate incomes who buy the affordable homes at both sites can qualify for up to $25,000 in down payment assistance from the city’s HOME Investment Partnerships Program.

The public support adds up to about $115,000 for each of the 12 affordable homes included in the agreements, if the full $25,000 in down payment assistance goes to each of the affordable homes.

Work on the infrastructure to support the Yours Truly development is scheduled to wrap up in February 2024, and the home construction is scheduled to be split into two phases, wrapping up in August 2024, then February 2025.

Work on the infrastructure to support the Grassroots development is scheduled to wrap up in August 2023. City council documents do not list a completion date for the houses.

“All of that translates into a high quality home that doesn’t cost as much as it should have,” Ford said.

Grassroots Waco Executive Director Mike Stone said the three lots Grassroots plans to develop are in “one of those weird parts” of the Brook Oaks neighborhood where water and sewer connections never extended and the land has been abandoned. The previous owner of the lots planned to build town homes but donated the land to Grassroots instead, Stone said.

“This project actually connects (areas) so there’s more stability for some neighbors, because they’re kind of dead-ended,” he said.

He said Grassroots plans to build the new homes facing 13th Street to make them fit in with the other houses.

Stone said the two affordable homes will cost about $220,000 each, and the third will sell at market rate.

“Our basically philosophy is that you want more homeowners than renters, and you want to have a mix of incomes of families in the neighborhood,” Stone said. “In our research, we’ve found that it’s healthier for neighborhoods, that there’s more cross-connection between neighbors when there’s a mix of incomes.”

He said Grassroots entered a similar agreement with the city for a project on 15th Street, where the city agreed to help extend a sewer line to supply new houses.

“You know, we’re working in a 100-year-old neighborhood,” he said. “Sometimes, the utilities are not where they’re supposed to be or they’re not there at all.”

He said typically Grassroots can incorporate that kind of waterline work into its projects, but this time it proved too expensive without city support. The nonprofit typically builds two to four houses a year.