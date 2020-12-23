Waco hospital capacity passes 90% as COVID-19 vaccination push continues

A refrigerated truck is still being used as a mobile morgue and currently contains the remains of four deceased COVID-19 patients, Mayor Dillon Meek said Wednesday.

There are outbreaks in 17 nursing home facilities, resulting in 95 active cases. There have been 102 facility-connected deaths so far. There are also 15 active cases at the McLennan County Jail.

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said McLennan County Jail’s capacity sits at 75%, with 1,200 inmates and 1,600 beds, which allows for quarantine and isolation, and two negative pressure rooms. He said new inmates quarantine for 14 days before joining the general population to limit spread, but inmates could still contract the virus from one of the jail’s 450 employees.

“So it’s important we get that group vaccinated to prevent the virus from getting into the jail population,” Felton said. “We can handle the inmate side as long as our jailers are healthy.”

Family Health Center CEO Jackson Griggs said the county gains an average of 47 cases per 100,000 of the population per day, which is slightly lower than last week’s average but still high enough to be dangerous and make containment impossible.

“The prevalence is so high right now that at any point we could still see exponential spread,” Griggs said.