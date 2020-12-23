Waco hospital capacity passes 90% as COVID-19 vaccination push continues

COVID-19 cases have helped push local hospitals past 90% inpatient capacity this week, even as hospital staff vaccinations wrap up and more vaccines arrive for other frontline medical workers and long-term care residents.
Waco’s two hospitals logged 124 COVID-19 patients Wednesday, including 23 on ventilators, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported. That is one fewer than a high point of 125 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday and represents almost a quarter of all 521 hospital beds in the county.
In a weekly news conference, local medical officials said the hospitals are stretched but can still accommodate more patients.
Dr. Brian Becker, Chief Medical Officer of Ascension Providence Hospital, said the hospital has fluctuated between 90% and 110% capacity over the last week. Intensive care unit patients are being treated in other parts of the hospital after the 30-bed intensive care unit became full, and the hospital has some surge beds at the ready.
“They’re safe and monitored areas, and we’re using ICU staff to take care of them but it’s not a traditional ICU,” Becker said.
Becker said Ascension Providence is ready to convert more “non-traditional” areas into space to treat patients and has limited elective surgeries over the last several weeks. He said the Ascension Providence system as a whole is starting to struggle under the combination of COVID-19 patients and patients there for other reasons.
“We re-evaluate that weekly, and I believe it’s imperative that we continue to so we can be a bit of a pop-off valve for all of our regional partners,” Becker said.
Becker said the hospital is getting help from 15 Federal Emergency Management Agency nurses and has hired more traveling nurses, who will stay for about a month.
At the news conference, Dr. Umad Ahmad, interim chief medical officer for Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest, said the hospital has also hovered between 90% and 100% capacity. Last week, the hospital’s negative pressure rooms for COVID-19 patients filled up, and the hospital plans to add more.
The hospital received a shipment of the Pfizer vaccine last week and has been vaccinating its frontline workers this week, Ahmad said.
Like Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest, Ascension Providence has received a batch of Pfizer vaccine guaranteed to contain at least 950 doses.
Some vials have contained more than the guaranteed amount, allowing Ascension Providence to move beyond its own staff to vaccinate independent clinic staff and first responders, for a total of 1,106 vaccinations, officials said.
This week, the Texas Department of State Health Services has begun delivering 2,700 doses of the newly-approved Moderna vaccine to more than 40 local providers including hospitals, doctors’ offices and pharmacies. The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received 200 doses so far, and the Family Health Center has received 100 doses.
Stephanie Alvey, emergency preparedness coordinator for the public health district, said at the news conference that the state is directing providers to give the vaccine only to frontline healthcare workers and residents at long-term healthcare facilities for the next few weeks.
Texas officials have decided that the next population eligible for the vaccine will include people 65 and older and anyone 16 and older who has a chronic health issue. That is a broader category than recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, which had set the age threshold at 75.
“This is a little bit of a curveball for us, because it differs from what we were initially expecting; however, the reasoning is totally on point,” Alvey said.
Alvey said the state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel made the change based on the fact that old age and underlying health issues made a COVID-19 patient more likely to fill hospitals or to die.
“If we focus on these individuals, we are likely to see a greater impact on our healthcare system as well as fewer deaths, both of which are our greatest concerns during this pandemic,” Alvey said.
Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 160 new cases Wednesday, bringing the active case count to 1,168 and the total case count to 17,809. Five more people have died, bringing the county’s death toll to 263. The positivity rate sits at 15%.
A refrigerated truck is still being used as a mobile morgue and currently contains the remains of four deceased COVID-19 patients, Mayor Dillon Meek said Wednesday.
There are outbreaks in 17 nursing home facilities, resulting in 95 active cases. There have been 102 facility-connected deaths so far. There are also 15 active cases at the McLennan County Jail.
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said McLennan County Jail’s capacity sits at 75%, with 1,200 inmates and 1,600 beds, which allows for quarantine and isolation, and two negative pressure rooms. He said new inmates quarantine for 14 days before joining the general population to limit spread, but inmates could still contract the virus from one of the jail’s 450 employees.
“So it’s important we get that group vaccinated to prevent the virus from getting into the jail population,” Felton said. “We can handle the inmate side as long as our jailers are healthy.”
Family Health Center CEO Jackson Griggs said the county gains an average of 47 cases per 100,000 of the population per day, which is slightly lower than last week’s average but still high enough to be dangerous and make containment impossible.
“The prevalence is so high right now that at any point we could still see exponential spread,” Griggs said.
Griggs said the absolute safest thing to do is limit Christmas get-togethers to members of the same household. Anyone who has been in contact with anyone experiencing symptoms or has symptoms themselves should avoid traveling. He also recommended anyone driving long distances pack extra masks, pack food for the trip to limit stops and wash their hands frequently.
He said anyone who’s had close contact with anyone outside of their household within the last 14 days should stay home, and anyone who does visit family should remember their masks, maintain distance and spend time outdoors when possible. Speaking loudly, shouting, laughing and singing all produce more droplets than speaking in a low voice.
“I know there are people out there that are concerned the whole deal has been blown out of proportion, that maybe there are some secret actors that are nefarious, that a lot of this is just hogwash,” Griggs said. “I really just have a plea to their witness to the reality of death in our community. To just for a moment pause and realize these are real people with real stories who would not have died were it not for this pandemic.”
Griggs urged for anyone still skeptical of the virus’ impact to talk to their family doctor, or another medical expert they trust.
Dr. Farley Verner, the public health authority for McLennan County, said anyone who still gathers with family for Christmas should at the very least remember all of the usual precautions, including masks.